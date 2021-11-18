LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners during its Thursday night meeting took additional action concerning the extension of Sauerkraut Lane and the realignment of Quarry Road.
Commissioners OK'd a temporary grading easement with Liberty Property Limited Partnership located at 7800 Quarry Road. Specifically, the work involves "sloping and regrading the earth" to tie into the new roadway elevation of the local road network.
In other news, the legislative body approved the release and closeout of escrow monies for Phase 1A of The Hills at Lock Ridge development. Comprised of single-family and twin-family homes and townhomes, the project is being developed by Jaindl Land Co.
In other business, commissioners also received notices from three individuals concerning their intent to not seek reappointment. This included Tom Deiley and Liza Gantert from the parks and recreation board, and Dain King from the library board of directors.
Another individual, Christopher Sacchi, indicated he would return to the environmental advisory council.
Finally, township Manager Bruce Beitel requested and received approval from the board to advertise the township's 2022 budget, which features a balanced general fund spending plan of $15.7 million and a separate balanced sewer fund totaling about $4.4 million.
Lower Macungie's debt service fund — which includes debt principal, debt interest and debt issuance costs — shows a balanced $1.487 million mark.
On Election Day, Lower Macungie voters OK'd the township to impose a .15% earned income tax in an open space referendum. Specifically, the money can be spent only on purchasing open space and paying off debt for open space. A limited amount may be used for maintaining and improving open space.
Two nights after the election, commissioners took the first step toward their latest purchase by approving the township to solicit requests for proposals for bank financing.