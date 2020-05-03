LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- Cities and municipalities all over the state are being urged to ring bells on Sunday as part of "Bells Across Pennsylvania Day."
According to the statement from the Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners, on Sunday May 3rd, Lower Macungie Township and Macungie Borough have encouraged institutions to participate at 7 p.m.
Bells will ring for 3 minutes.
The first minute is in honor of “hometown heroes”, including first responders, healthcare workers, grocery store employees and any and all essential workers both private and public who continue to serve the community.
The second minute is for residents of municipalities across the state who are fighting COVID-19 together.
The third minute is for collective resolve, as a signal that when we come out of the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever, says officials.
Participating area Churches include: Grace Lutheran and Solomon United Church of Christ in Macungie Borough and St Paul's United Church of Christ in Trexlertown.
In Lower Macungie, Board of Commissioners President Ron W. Beitler will ring the historic brass bell of the East Texas Playground Church.
The bell at East Texas Playground Church was installed in the steeple in 1888. The building served for almost a century as the East Texas Union Sunday School. It will be the first time in many decades the 132 year old bell has been formally rung in a civic function.
Bells Across Pennsylvania Day was spearheaded by the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association.