LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for the development of a neighborhood hospital and a medical office building on the site of a former grocery store Thursday night.

The plan - offered by Embree Development Group on behalf of Lehigh Valley Health Network - features the construction of a 23,000-square foot, one-story community hospital and a 10,812-square foot, three-story medical office building on the site of the former Weis supermarket at 3369 Route 100. The proposal calls for the former grocery store's demolition and reconfiguration of the existing parking lot into 194 spaces. The plan maintains also the existing site access and includes two shared driveways to the east and one to the west, in addition to a primary access drive to Route 100.

The LVHN facility will feature in-patient and emergency rooms for medical care services. The proposed use would reduce the average trips per day of traffic as compared to the previous grocery store use. As such, a traffic study by Embree Development was not required.

As part of special conditions, the applicant will design a bermed buffer at the property's north end abutting all residential development. The buffer will consist of eight-to-10-foot evergreens. In addition, two-way privacy fogging or film will be installed on all north-facing windows. During Thursday night's meeting commissioners added an amendment dealing with signage.

LVHN officials Thursday night said they'd like to be operation by the end of 2023.

In other news, commissioners tabled the Woodmont Valley project's second phase preliminary/final plan.

"We thought we had things buttoned up," Director of Planning and Community Development Nathan Jones said. However, a few issues remain and require additional time.

The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the municipal boundary with the Borough of Macungie.

After subdividing the property, one lot will be home to eight, carriage-style apartment buildings consisting of seven 12-unit and one 15-unit building for 99 total units, along with new accessory garages that will have 42 bays for vehicle parking totaling 263 spaces. The second lot will feature two mixed-use buildings - 5,600 and 7,700 square feet each - that will include 10,000 square feet of retail, commercial and office space, with 21 apartment units above being serviced by 113 parking spaces.

The plans also include three driveway connections to the adjacent first phase of the Woodmont Valley development, and a right-in only driveway along Route 100.

Last month before the township's planning commision, the applicant agreed to maintain as many mature trees on the site as possible. In addition, they will place emphasis on constructing the two mixed-use buildings earlier in the development process.