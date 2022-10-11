L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission approved a modified plan of a Chick-fil-A restaurant Tuesday night at the municipal building.
The proposal for the facility commonly known as the Trexlertown Chick-fil-A, located at 6379 Hamilton Blvd., involves a 300-square-foot addition to the existing building. That will be utilized for additional kitchen and food preparation areas.
The plan also includes an additional drive-thru lane, resulting in a dual drive-thru setup and accompanying canopies. The dual drive-thru lanes will be for both meal ordering and delivery.
Chick-fil-A officials said the renovations would improve operations and decrease traffic congestion. Conditions associated with approval included modifying parking, lighting design and landscaping.
"We are in a good spot where we don't see any major planning issues," Director of Planning and Community Development Nathan Jones said prior to the planning commission's vote.
Hamilton Boulevard medical facility
In other news, the planning commission recommended construction of a 4,400-square-foot medical facility at 5502 and 5518 Hamilton Blvd. The property is located on the south side of Hamilton Boulevard, east of Mill Creek Road. It currently contains two small homes.
The applicant, Exelo Holdings, is proposing to consolidate properties and remove the existing residential structures to construct the new building and accompanying parking.
Spring Creek Estates
Finally, planners tabled a preliminary proposal for Spring Creek Estates, located at 1255 Danner Road and 6659 Stein Way.
The plans — offered by Jaindl Land Co. — call for the construction of townhomes and include two, single-access roads. The Stein Way lot, known as lot two, has 12 apartment units in two buildings proposed over 2.1 acres, while the Danner Road lot, identified officially as lot four, features eight townhomes on 1.5 acre parcel. Each of the units would have two-car driveways and two-car garages. A dog park is planned also.
The township wants sidewalks or paths to be provided on all internal and external frontages to ensure future pedestrian connectivity to the anticipated greenway trail system. The Lower Macungie Dog Park, Spring Creek Estates Park and future greenway trails are all withing walking distance, as is the Trexlertown Mall and Trexlertown Plaza.