L. MACUNGIE TWP. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners Thursday approved a resolution that will allow for the construction of an outbuilding in the proposed Home Depot plan for 5877 Hamilton Blvd.

The project is a 10,000-square-foot retail, commercial, or service outbuilding at the other end of the Macungie Crossings parking lot, and will share parking with Home Depot. The plan was unanimously approved for recommendation by the township's planning commission last month.

Nathan Jones, the township's planning and community development director, reported that the new plan met planning requirements that included outdoor dining and protective fencing and retaining wall. There will also be charging stations for electric cars, a generous landscaping plan and a township-approved monument sign.

Jones has previously described the project as "a feather in the cap" of the community, adding that it was "right in line with what we want to do on Hamilton."

Township Engineer Bryan McAdam commented on the amount of work that had been done on the project, and commended the developer on their role in the process.

Lehigh Valley Town Center

Commissioners also discussed another plan Thursday, but it wasn't on the agenda.

At the February meeting, commissioners voted to authorize the township solicitor to advertise an ordinance that would amend the Highway Enterprise zoning district. The amendments are essential for moving forward with Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Lehigh Valley Town Center.

While the measure was approved, commissioners questioned increasing the number of residential units per acre from 8.5 to 12.

Commissioner Maury Robert again voiced his concerns about the project's density on Thursday night. He suggested advertising a new identical ordinance that would cap development at 8.5 units per acre instead.

"The Top Golf project, I support, but I have an issue with the density (as) I've expressed before," Robert said.

He asked fellow commissioners to vote on the issue. This comment, however, occurred during the reporting period of the meeting, and an amendment to the current agenda was necessary to vote.

While Robert motioned to amend the agenda, there was no second, and the request failed. Commissioners instead suggested adding a vote on an additional identical ordinance that only changes the unit density.

Other news

In other news, commissioners awarded a $31,674 contract to Newhards Farm in Coplay to farm township-owned land.

Lastly, Township Manager Bruce Beitel announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation would conduct a traffic study through November. The data collected on various township and state roadways is part of an ongoing data collection project.