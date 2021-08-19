LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners was unable to produce a quorum at its Thursday night meeting.
Without a quorum — the minimum number of commissioners required — no formal meeting could take place.
The five-member board had two members present: President Ronald W. Beitler and Commissioner Maury Robert. Vice President Richard Ward and Commissioners Brian Higgins and Ronald R. Beitler were absent.
Solicitor David Brooman told Beitler that should the commissioners have to vote on anything before September, they could do it at a workshop meeting already scheduled for 7 p.m. next Monday, provided the item(s) were posted to the public agenda in time.
At Thursday night's meeting, no indication was made if this would be needed. If not, the items on Thursday night's agenda will likely be on the board's next meeting agenda, scheduled for Sept. 2.
The board's agenda featured an authorization to advertise an amendment to Chapter 21 of the township's code governing streets and sidewalks. The bill would revise the definition of the word "owner" and would add definitions for the terms "buffer yard" and "pathways."
A total of five resolutions were on the evening's agenda.
Two dealt with security releases for phases one and two of the Stone Hill Meadows project. "Financial security" is a term to describe money a developer is required to post with the township, which is held in escrow until the developer or owner completes a particular obligation. As the requirement is satisfied, the money is returned to the developer. Board approval is required to release the escrow funds.
Another resolution would allow Lower Macungie to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior's U.S. Geological Survey to install and maintain a gauging station on township-owned property, located at 1905 Pembroke Drive.
The federal agency maintained a groundwater well at the location from 1969 through 1985 for the purpose of streamflow measuring and water-quality sampling.
Now the Department of the Interior wants to add a solar panel and an antenna for the transmission of real-time data from the groundwater monitor well located on the property.
A fourth resolution would approve a short-term deal allowing Hamilton Eye Institute to park up to 18 cars at the Wescosville Memorial Park between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays.
The final resolution would have entered Lower Macungie into an agreement with Dallas Data Systems for sewer and trash billing services for more than 11,000 township customers. The deal is for one year, commencing Sept. 1.
The board heard brief reports Thursday night from township staff and presented the Lower Macungie Garden Club with a proclamation acknowledging its 10-year anniversary.