L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved a sewage facilities planning module for a business during Thursday night's meeting.
The move means the module, designated for use at 4025 Fish Hatchery Road, will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The applicant, A.T. Hobel Excavating, is proposing a garage bay addition and office building on a roughly one-acre lot with an existing building that will be removed. The proposed office building will be 823 feet and the garage about 1,200 square feet.
"The reason for the sewage planning module was that it was just storage, now it will actually be used for the people running the business, so they need a sewage hook up," said Nathan Jones, director of planning.
In other news, commissioners made several appointments to various township boards and departments. In one case, they sanctioned the special fire police appointments of David Nosal and Randy Trexler. They also made appointments to the zoning hearing board, naming Avery Smith as a full-time member of the three-person board, and made William Smith and Jared Hanna as alternates.
The board also accepted resignations from various boards. This includes Chuck Peters from the historical commission, Greg Karp from the environmental advisory council and Sharon Woodside from the audit advisory committee.