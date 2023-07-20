L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners tabled conditional-use approval for the massive Lehigh Valley Town Center proposal Thursday night at the administration building.

The 58.8-acre site, officially located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road, will be a mixed-use center featuring retail, hotel space and residential housing. It will also include a Topgolf entertainment center.

Commissioners seemed enthusiastic for the massive development during Thursday night's meeting, but President Brian Higgins said given the 53 conditions imposed by the township planning commission last month during its approval recommendation, an additional amount of time to digest all the conditions was appropriate.

Specifically, the lifestyle center will include 165,000 square feet of retail; a grocery store; 180,000 square feet of office space; smaller retail spaces; a 180-room hotel; a residential complex featuring 514 units; a public plaza; and a 1,340-space parking deck along with 913 surface parking spaces and 61 street parking spaces. The plan is offered by Jaindl Land Co.

The Topgolf is scheduled to be completed as part of the project's first phase. A proposed restaurant and grocery store will be among the plan's aspects to be addressed during the project's second phase.

A few public commenters expressed concerns Thursday night, but no one appeared outright against the plan.

"This unique project has been expressed many, many, many times — something we haven't seen here before," Higgins said toward the end of the two-hour meeting. "I think it's a great project. I'm super excited for it."

Still, the commissioners decided to delay their vote on conditional-use approval for the project until the beginning of August, in order to allow more time to consider the 53 conditions.

One of the hold-ups was a condition that states the final approval and commencement of construction of the mixed-use portion of the project must take place within three years of the conditional-use approval.

Jaindl would like more wiggle room in the overall timing of the project. The developer is asking for five years to complete it.

"This is a large project, and it's in our best interest to develop it as quickly as possible," said Luke Jaindl, vice president of Jaindl Land Co. "But for us, there's many outstanding and uncontrollable forces, for U.S. market dynamics can change quickly."

One neighbor specifically expressed concerns that if the project takes too long to complete, then traffic conditions could potentially change. Robert Thompson said in that case, more traffic studies should be done.

"Situations change for both the residents and for the people that are going to do the building and the developing," Thompson, a neighboring resident, said.

The proposed Topgolf entertainment portion of the center would be built on the site of the former Eastern Industries, which currently is an open field. The Cedar Creek runs through the site's rear, and access is taken from both Schantz Road and South Cedarbrook Road. Main traffic flow is expected to enter and exit from the Route 222 bypass.

Previously, Topgolf officials indicated the two-story venue would have 72 hitting bays, a bar and a restaurant, and it would be an "entertainment venue." Operating hours are typically Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday could be later closing hours.

The conditions for Topgolf's driving range hour of operations are scheduled between 9 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to midnight from Sunday through Thursday.

In addition, the final site layout shall be designed as to not cause glare or direct lighting onto Interstate 78 and Route 309, the Lehigh County Cedarbrook facilities or the apartments located in between Schantz Road and Route 309 in South Whitehall Township.

There are also conditions for the mixed-use component. One involves that roof dining, terraces, bars, public and private access spaces and the like shall be included in no less than 20% of the roof area of structures at the site.

Another condition states that all on-site delivery and garbage areas shall be shielded from public view. Yet another says apartments which allow pets will require a fenced dog park or run to be built.

Involving the overall site and development, conditions include that any required off-site improvements to Schantz Road, the bridge at Schantz Road, the 90-degree turn at Schantz Road, Hamilton Boulevard, Kressler Road, the Interstate 78 interchange, Route 222 or any other roadway, intersection or traffic signal must be approved by the township engineer.

"This is going to have a big economic impact on the community," Luke Jaindl said.

The board of commissioners is scheduled to vote on Aug. 3. Jaindl representatives say once they receive land development approval, they will start a five-year timeline toward completion.