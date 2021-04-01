LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners during their Thursday night meeting approved extending guidelines and policies for outdoor sales of food and merchandise.
The board originally approved the policies last June 4 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and extended the guidelines six months later on Dec. 3, 2020. The extension late last year ran through the winter months. Thursday night's decision extends the guidelines through warmer weather months and early fall until Nov. 1, allowing a total of 214 additional days.
The resolution requires merchants to at all times maintain "safe and clear access to entrances and exits of the business entity and temporary sales areas." This includes all parking areas and sidewalks. In addition to complying with all state and federal statutes relating to COVD-19 mitigation, merchants also must abide by the township's nuisance and conduct regulations codes.
Other news
The legislative body also approved an agreement with the Emmaus Aquatic Club to manage the township pool this summer. The swimming season commences Memorial Day weekend. With the exception of June 7-11, the pool will be open through Sept. 6. Lower Macungie will pay Emmaus Aquatic Club $143,500 for the duties.
Commissioners also approved three bids for various road projects. One deal is with Emmaus-based Asphalt Maintenance Solutions LLC for the placement of chip seal along 12 different township roads. The agreement is for $233,760.64.
Another deal centers around the placement of 4,250 gallons polymer-modified crack sealant along 67 township roadways. The township received six bids, with the contract going to Asphalt Maintenance for $60,307.50.
The final road-related bid was awarded for line striping to Douglassville-based A-1 Traffic Control Products for $287,742.57, which is the sum for striping roads in 15 municipalities, of which Lower Macungie is one.
The board also OK'd a bid for the township's sanitary sewer relining work. That contract went to Swerp Inc. of Bristol.
Finally, the legislative body approved nine fire hydrants for the Weis Markets/Woodmont Apartments development.