LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission granted conditional use approval for the development of a 23,000-square foot, one-story hospital, and a two-story medical office building Tuesday night.
The plan from Embree Development Group would demolish the former Weis supermarket, located at 3369 Route 100. The proposal maintains the existing site access and includes two shared driveways to the east and one to the west, in addition to a primary access drive to Route 100. A total of 194 parking spaces are proposed.
The hospital will feature in-patient and emergency rooms for medical care services. The proposed use would reduce the average trips per day of traffic as compared to the previous grocery store use.
Woodmont Valley
In other news, planners gave conditional use approval to the second phase of the Woodmont Valley project. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the municipal boundary with the Borough of Macungie.
After subdividing the property, one lot will be home to eight, carriage-style apartment buildings consisting of seven 12-unit and one 15-unit building for 99 total units. The plan also includes new accessory garages that will have 42 bays for vehicle parking totaling 263 spaces.
The second lot will feature two mixed-use buildings — 5,600 and 7,700 square feet each — that will include 10,000 square feet of retail, commercial and office space, with 21 apartment units above being serviced by 113 parking spaces.
The plans also include three driveway connections to the adjacent first phase of the Woodmont Valley development, and a right-in only driveway along Route 100.
In his review of the proposal, township Engineer Bryan McAdam said that a completed traffic study raised "several items to resolve," and he raised issue with the plan's site layout.
The Fields at Brookside
In other business, the commission tabled a preliminary/final subdivision plan approval to The Fields at Brookside, a residential development consisting of 66 single-family homes by Kay Builders and Brookside Country Club. The applicant plans to subdivide a 200-acre tract into one parcel containing 18.5 acres with the country club retaining the balance.
The land development activity is actually occurring in the neighboring Borough of Macungie, not Lower Macungie Township. However, the development will require frontage improvements along Willow Lane in Lower Macungie.
The applicant plans to reconfigure the existing country club access from Willow Lane. They also are proposing a loop road which connects to Country Club Drive, exiting onto Brookside Road.
In a review of the project, McAdam noted the applicant should address where school buses will drop off and pick up students who reside in the proposed development. Should developers decide to have the bus stop along Willow Lane instead of inside the residential development, a pull-off or parking lot might need to be provided so that parents do not block the driveway.
McAdam noted that he would also like to see a proposed sidewalk along Willow Lane extended to connect with an existing sidewalk at Sonoma Way.
Representatives for the developer said homeowners would have to be country club members and would be subject to a homeowners association.
The proposed development will result in "a great number of new cars entering onto Willow Lane daily," said Nathan Jones, director of planning.
Brookside Road apartments
In other activity, planners again tabled a conditional use plan for a two-building, three-story 44-unit apartment complex on 7.7 acres at 3500 Brookside Rd., next to the Dries Hardware store. The proposal includes 88 parking spots, with 22 in reserve, along with a walking path.
Craft brewery
Finally, planners reviewed a craft brewery proposal, to be located at 1091 Mill Creek Road, Suite 119. The applicant — DADD Pizza Macungie, Inc. — plans to convert an existing pizza restaurant by adding the crafter brewery.