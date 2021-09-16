L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final plan approval to a self-storage facility during its Thursday night meeting.
The project, proposed for 4440 S. Cedarbrook Road, was offered by Guardian Self Storage of Lower Macungie LLC. Under the proposal, Guardian plans to remove the existing buildings on the premises and then build a 40,000-square foot, three-story self-storage building.
The facility will contain 750 storage units ranging in size from 25 to 400 square feet. In order to carry out this plan, Guardian consolidated five parcels of land comprising roughly 3.1 acres.
In other business, commissioners approved releasing a portion of the security funds for the Trexler Business Center to the developer, Jaindl Land Co. The funds were released after Jaindl met improvement requirements. As such, the township released $13,881.99 from an escrow account Thursday night.
Finally, township Manager Bruce Beitel said the township's first budget hearing will occur Oct. 13, with two follow-up dates scheduled before the budget is formally released.