LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night continued, for the second time this month, a conditional use hearing on the proposed Lower Macungie Manor project.
The conditional use plan, created by developer Abraham Atiyeh who owns the Manors of the Valley, proposes a life care complex to be built on about 18.8 acres. It features four buildings, including a potential memory-care facility, two assisted living buildings and a clubhouse.
The project is located in both Lower Macungie and South Whitehall townships. The majority of the project, about 14.9 acres, would be in Lower Macungie and includes the two assisted living buildings. The remaining 3.9 acres in South Whitehall includes the one-story memory-care facility. The 5,400-foot clubhouse would encompass both townships.
On Thursday night, commissioners heard from two witnesses testifying on Atiyeh's behalf. The first was William Erdman, the project's engineer, whose testimony continued from Jan. 7.
He noted the one-story memory-care building would contain 100 beds. The remaining two, three-story residential buildings in Lower Macungie would be built into the land. This would make the buildings appear as two-story units instead of three, he said.
Erdman added residents would average between 75 and 85 years old, and no more than 20% of the residents would have an automobile. A total of 15 to 20 staff members would occupy each building.
Erdman included that food would be prepared at Atiyeh's Parkland Manor facility and then transported to Lower Macungie Manor, where it would be heated and served.
Traffic has been of concern to neighbors. Erdman also testified on behalf of Peter Terry, a traffic consultant for the project, who was unable to participate Thursday night due to health issues.
Erdman said a traffic study examined three peak travel times. They were morning, midday shift change and evening. He said the average wait time at the proposed project's intersection would be 10 to 15 seconds during peak travel hours.
He added, the project "would be in the best interests of the township," if not necessarily in the best interest of some neighbors.
Erdman's testimony was followed by questions from residents in the immediate area who have standing.
Richard Roseberry, a certified planner, was the next and final witness called by Atiyeh attorney Blake Marles.
Roseberry testified that senior service facilities are now "essential facilities." He added that such a facility "promotes the public welfare," citing a report he composed, which quoted various studies. Roseberry also said the project would not have a significant impact on traffic in the surrounding community.
The site for the proposed project, located off Hillview Road and Kressler Road, rests along Interstate 78. Zoning wise, the property is located in the Suburban Residential District. It is a conditional use per the township's zoning laws. The zoning district establishes a 35-foot height limit on any structure.
In total, the proposed project in Lower Macungie features a total of 172 units distributed equally over the two buildings at 86 units per building. If the project is approved, Atiyeh would be required to pay a recreation fee-in-lieu of land dedication in the amount of $3,800 per unit. That totals $649,800.
In November 2020, the township's planning commission recommended approval of the project with 21 different conditions.
The hearing will be reconvened at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.