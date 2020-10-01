LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners recognized the Pennsylvania State Police for their "rapid response" to a recent assault of two township residents during its Thursday night meeting.
The Sept. 16 incident involved the assault of a 90-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife who were held at knifepoint in their own home. Troopers from the Fogelsville barracks, working from descriptions, apprehended two suspects within 20 minutes.
Those officers, 15 in total, were recognized for their service to the Lower Macungie community during Thursday night's meeting with a proclamation. In part, the proclamation noted that in responding to the incident troopers "displayed courage, professionalism and dedication in quickly restoring law and order...It is fitting and proper that Lower Macungie residents express our collective gratitude."
"It's an honor to have you here," said Commissioner Ronald R. Beitler to troopers in attendance. "...May God bless the Pennsylvania State Police."
In other news, commissioners approved three separate subdivision plans for residential properties. One of the three involves a plan for the former Willows Restaurant, located in East Texas at 1935 Willow Ln. The subdivision plan, submitted by Ronald W. and Shannon Beitler, calls for an existing one-story house to be subdivided onto one lot, while the former restaurant structure and two-story barn will be segmented to a second lot.
The Beitlers have indicated their intention to redevelop the barn into residences and possible commercial usage, according to township planning documents. Ronald W. Beitler serves as the board of commissioners' president.
Commissioners also approved two separate ordinances-one amending the township's sewer/disposal and wastewater code and the other approving an emergent SALDO amendment.
Finally, the board approved the appointment of John Parish to serve on the township's Public Safety Commission.