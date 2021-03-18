LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners concluded a conditional use hearing for the proposed Lower Macungie Manor project Thursday night.
President Ronald W. Beitler indicated the board will discuss the application in executive session and render a decision at a future date.
The hearing was the fourth and final on the proposed life care center. Between the third and fourth hearings, commissioners submitted questions for the developer, Abraham Atiyeh, to answer regarding the project. He answered those questions in an affidavit and also virtually appeared in person during Thursday night's hearing. It was the first time he appeared in person at any hearing.
In his statements, Atiyeh reaffirmed the proposed development would contain two identical residential buildings. He noted that in the original affidavit he said each building would contain 84 units. "That is incorrect," Atiyeh responded in the recent document. "Each building has 86 units, currently contemplated as 15 studio units and 71 one-bedroom units." The vast majority, he noted, will be single occupancy, but couples sometimes share them.
In response to further questions, Atiyeh reiterated from the previous affidavit that only seniors or individuals with disabilities will reside in the facility. The average resident would be 75 to 85 years old.
He added in another response that "a level of care will be provided to all residents" and that care "exceeds what are required for the life care center use in the ordinance" established by the township.
The affidavit also provided Atiyeh's responses to South Whitehall Township's rejection of his project. The developer reiterated the "project is economically viable with or without the South Whitehall facility." The downside, he said, is that now "it is just not as useful to our residents."
Further commenting on the denial, Atiyeh said, "Since South Whitehall decided not to allow its part of the site to be used for a secure building housing those with memory and more severe disability needs, there is likely to be a time when some residents will have to relocate to other remote facilities, as occurs in other personal care homes in the region."
Another topic addressed by Atiyeh was parking. The issue had been raised as a point of contention by several residents at various times. The developer said the conceptual plan is "compliant with and actually exceeds the parking requirements of the township ordinances. That is all that is contemplated at this time, because it is zoning compliant."
He added, "If more parking is ever needed, it is in my best interest to add parking, even if not required, to service our residents and make access to their residences convenient." He said there "is certainly sufficient area on the now vacant South Whitehall part of the tract to add parking if needed. We do not currently contemplate that need."
"Traffic concerns do not exist from this project," Atiyeh stated. "I encourage the township to adjust the speed limit on Hillview Road to limit some of the concerns the local residents have raised, which are unrelated to this project."
No commissioners had questions for Atiyeh on the affidavit Thursday night. However, some residents did. One was JoAnn Markowicz who asked Atiyeh whether the two buildings will be intermingled or separate. Atiyeh said one would be for independent care, and the other would be licensed for personal care. In the future, that "could change," he said.
Resident Susan Highet asked what assurances Atiyeh could provide that he would not eventually turn the complex into apartment buildings. "We're not in the apartment business," he answered. "We're not going to do it."
Karl Mabry, another resident with standing, asked Atiyeh what would happen if he sold the property. "This would be the last facility that would fail," the developer said, speaking of all his facilities in the Lehigh Valley. "I don't think it's likely that these would be converted into apartments. It could happen, but it's not likely."
Solicitor David Brooman said any usage change would have to be approved by the township.
Atiyeh, who owns the Manors of the Valley, had originally crafted a plan to build a life care complex on about 19 acres in Lower Macungie and South Whitehall. Most of the project, 15 acres, is in Lower Macungie. The plan featured four buildings, including the now rejected memory-care facility in South Whitehall; 172 total housing units over two, three-story buildings in Lower Macungie; and a 5,400-foot clubhouse encompassing both townships.