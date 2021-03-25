An East Penn School District middle school will be closed Friday due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
Lower Macungie Middle School will be closed Friday, according to a Twitter post from the school. Students will follow their remote learning schedule on Friday.
All athletics and activities are cancelled.
Students and staff will return to hybrid learning on Monday.
