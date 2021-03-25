Generic school classroom

An East Penn School District middle school will be closed Friday due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Lower Macungie Middle School will be closed Friday, according to a Twitter post from the school. Students will follow their remote learning schedule on Friday.

All athletics and activities are cancelled.

Students and staff will return to hybrid learning on Monday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.