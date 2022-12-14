L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Lower Macungie planners reviewed a proposal Tuesday for "Lehigh Valley Town Center," which would be built between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway and Interstate 78.

Jaindl Land Co. proposes 350 apartment units; a Topgolf entertainment venue; 164,500 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store and a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with 12 pump gas units; and a 10,000-square-foot, 40-room hotel.

While the planners support the project, they expressed concern over the light spillover from the site and its proposed hours of operation. The applicant outlined a 2 a.m. close with an additional two hours of lighting for maintenance.

"If you have bright lights on until 4 a.m., the township will get lots of complaints," said Chairman Thomas Biel.

The planning body voted to recommend moving forward with a draft ordinance, subject to the applicant addressing issues raised Tuesday.

New business

Planners also recommended conditional use approval for a new business — Firefly LLC — at 6265 Hamilton Blvd. The company will use an existing structure for its light-manufacturing electronics business.

Commenting that the use was "benign," the board approved the conditional use and welcomed the company to the township.

"Welcome to the township," Biel said. "Good luck to you, and may it go well."

Apartments, hotel, retail move forward near Hamilton Crossings 'The Shoppes at Hamilton' in Lower Macungie Township will feature 318 apartments, a 160-room hotel and a 20,000-square-foot retail building.

The planning commission additionally granted conditional use approval to "The Shoppes at Hamilton" mixed-use development proposed for North Krocks Road.