LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved the township's 2021 budget during their Thursday night meeting. The vote was 5-0.
The nearly $14 million spending plan contains no tax increase on property owners. The millage rate remains at 0.50 for property taxes.
Among the largest sources of revenue is almost $5.7 million on earned income tax at a 1% rate. This tax is paid by township residents to Berkheimer Tax Innovations Inc., who collects the money for Lehigh County. Half of the money goes to Lower Macungie, and the other half goes to support the East Penn School District.
Another large revenue source providing $3.3 million is derived from solid waste charges. The fee for trash collection is $360 per household per year and covers the cost of collection by Waste Management Inc. The township collects $4.3 million in sewer fees paid by about 10,500 sewer customers.
The budget also allocates $1.21 million in real estate property taxes.
An additional source of money, in the amount of $925,000, is the real estate transfer tax. The 1% local realty transfer tax is collected by the county and divided equally between Lower Macungie and EPSD.
Another tax — this one called a local services tax — is charged to persons working within the township for the benefits derived from the use of local services. Lower Macungie collects $52 annually from every such person, for a total of $625,000.
Another $605,000 in real estate tax collections are allocated to the library.
The township budget also has $455,000 in revenue from commercial building permits, which are fees for construction and include inspections and plan design by third parties. Residential permits bring in $86,000, by comparison.
About 4,000 township residents are charged for a street light tax, which garners $290,000.
In examining expenses, the township is allocating $2.3 million on various road resurfacing projects and $430,000 for improvements at the community center.
In other news, commissioners also approved the 2021 township fee schedule. The fees are revenue neutral, according to President Ronald W. Beitler.
The board also approved an agreement for a new township website. The company chosen to building the website— CivicPlus of Manhattan, Kan. — will receive a total of $51,437.79.
Commissioners accepted the resignation of Michael Dattilio from the Public Safety Commission and accepted a statement of interest from David Wieder to remain on the Building Code Board of Appeals.
Finally, it was announced a conditional use hearing on the development of the proposed Macungie Manor senior living complex will be held Jan. 7.