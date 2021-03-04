LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary and final land development approval to the ABE Doors & Windows redevelopment project Thursday night.
The project — designed for 6692, 6718 and 6776 Hamilton Blvd. — was submitted by Ott Consulting Inc. on behalf of Trainer Enterprises Inc.
Specifically, the proposal consolidates the three separate parcels for the construction of a 3,960-square-foot car wash and a 11,300-square-foot retail building in the township's commercial district. The retail strip center will be the corporate home to ABE along with other businesses, which could include food service.
Currently, 6692 Hamilton Blvd. contains a single-family home and 6776 Hamilton Blvd. houses ABE in a converted single-family home. A Uline campus is directly across Hamilton Boulevard and a Rite Aid pharmacy is adjacent to the site's western area. Single-family homes on Ivy Lane are residential neighbors directly behind the properties.
The plan approved Thursday night contains 21 conditions. Some include that lighting that could negatively impact abutting neighbors with any glare should not be installed at the rear or eastern portion of the site. Other stipulations include buffer plantings that should ensure shielding and protection from neighboring residents during all four seasons. The plan also preserves sycamore trees located along Hamilton Boulevard, according to Nathan Jones, township director of planning.
One condition recommended by the township's planning commission, which was dropped Thursday night at ABE's request, involved erecting a street wall along Hamilton Boulevard matching the same structure in front of the car wash.
The applicant's original plan proposed a hedgerow of arborvitae and Japanese holly in front of the parking court and commercial structure. While the original plan would not comply with the township's zoning if presented now, it was submitted prior to this requirement, meaning ABE's proposal is grandfathered.
The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Brian Higgins dissenting.
Other news
Commissioners OK'd an ordinance amending the township's code by adding a section governing vacant and blighted properties. The change will allow the township to address the deterioration and blight of Lower Macungie neighborhoods caused by an increasing number of foreclosed or abandoned properties. Lower Macungie plans to establish a registration program as a mechanism to monitor the situation.
Also, the legislative body approved a sanitary sewer lateral cleanout installation contract with Anrich Inc., based in Wayne. The amount of the pact is $118,650.
Finally, it was noted during the meeting by township Manager Bruce Beitel that commissioners will reconvene for a fourth time a public use hearing on the proposed Macungie Manor project from developer Abraham Atiyeh. The meeting will take place at on March 18 at 6 p.m.
Higgins noted that Atiyeh has not appeared at any previous meeting, and was disappointed with his absence.