L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase.
The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the municipal boundary with the Borough of Macungie.
After subdividing the property, one lot will be home to eight, carriage-style apartment buildings consisting of seven 12-unit buildings and one 15-unit building for 99 total units, along with new accessory garages that will have 42 bays for vehicle parking, totaling 263 spaces.
The second lot will feature two mixed-use buildings, at 5,600 square feet and 7,700 square feet each, that will include 13,300 square feet of retail, commercial and office space, with 21 apartment units above being serviced by 113 parking spaces.
Site access will be from an unsignalized full-movement driveway that will intersect Grandview Drive at a point south of Route 100 and another unsignalized full-movement driveway that will intersect Woodmont Circle at a point east of Grandview Drive.
The applicant agreed to maintain as many mature trees on the site as possible. In addition, they will place emphasis on constructing the two mixed-use buildings earlier in the development process.
"We've spent a lot of time on this project and I think we are ready to move forward," Director of Planning and Community Development Nathan Jones said.