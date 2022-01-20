LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted conditional use approval for the development of a hospital and a medical office building on the site of a former grocery store Thursday night.
The plan, offered by Embree Development Group, features the construction of a 23,000-square-foot, one-story community hospital, and a 10,812-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the site of the former Weis supermarket at 3369 Route 100.
The proposal calls for the former grocery store's demolition and reconfiguration of the existing parking lot into 194 spaces. The plan also maintains the existing site access and includes two shared driveways to the east and one to the west, in addition to a primary access drive to Route 100.
The hospital will feature in-patient and emergency rooms for medical care services.
The proposed use would reduce the average trips per day of traffic as compared to the previous grocery store use. As such, a traffic study by Embree Development was not required.
Representatives for the applicant did not discuss the project's end user Thursday night.
Craft brewery proposal
In other news, commissioners heard a conditional use plan for a craft brewery. The facility is slated for 1091 Mill Creek Road, Suite 119, in the West Valley Marketplace. The applicant — DADD Pizza Macungie, Inc. — plans to convert an existing pizza restaurant, Mill Creek Pizza, by adding the craft brewery.
The brewery is a single, small brewing system that does not appear to alter any aspect of the existing business, according to Director of Planning Nathan Jones.
The applicant will do "very minimum manufacturing on the premises," and most of the product will be brewed off-site, according to a representative from DADD Pizza Macungie.
No vote was taken Thursday night. The board is scheduled to vote at its next regular meeting.