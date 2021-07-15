LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners conducted conditional use hearings on two separate projects Thursday night.
Self-storage building
The first hearing centered on a proposed self-storage building, offered by Guardian Storage, to be built on roughly 3.1 acres on the northeast corner of Cedarbrook and Service roads.
The plan calls for the construction of a 120,000-square-foot, three-story self-storage building on five parcels of land. The Pittsburgh-based Guardian Storage also proposes to construct a new driveway from Cedarbrook Road and to remove existing buildings on the property. The project is in the township's Highway Commercial Zoning District and the use is permitted by right.
Operationally, the business will be open six days per week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. One to two employees will be on site during those business hours, according to hearing testimony. There will also be less than 250 new automobile trips generated per day by the project.
The board approved the conditional use plan with 10 conditions offered by the township's planning commission in May. The vote was 5-0.
Life care center
The evening's second conditional use hearing involved a proposed life care center by Advanced Health Care of Allentown, which would provide post-surgical care, rehabilitation and convalescent housing at the intersection of Minesite Road and Hidden Valley Road.
As proposed, the site includes a 33,349-square-foot single-story structure with 46 patient beds, a storage building, a generator building and trails which will be used for patient therapy. A life care facility is allowed as a conditional use in the township's Suburban Residential District.
Currently, the site is an agricultural field abutting Grace Community Church, across the road from Duncan Autobody and otherwise surrounded by residential neighborhoods. The project proposes a total of 96 parking spaces.
The facility is not a drug or alcohol rehabilitation facility, according to Thursday night's testimony.
The board approved the conditional use application with 13 conditions imposed by the planning commission. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Maury Robert dissenting.
Congdon Hill Road warehouse
In other news, the board approved a modified plan for the Spring Creek Properties for a previously approved warehouse facility located at 8783 and 8615 Congdon Hill Road in Alburtis. The proposed modification involved the addition of eight parking spaces along the westerly most driveway, connecting onto Congdon Hill Road.
Earned income tax referendum question
In other business, commissioners approved the placement of a referendum question regarding the adoption of an earned income tax to be used for the purchase, maintenance, improvement and retiring debt for the township's purchase of open space. Specifically, township voters will see this question on the ballot:
"Do you favor the imposition of an Earned Income Tax at 0.15% by Lower Macungie Township to be used to purchase, maintain , improve and retire debt associated with open space as designated on the Township’s Comprehensive Plan as Township Open Space?"
The question will be placed on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot.
Land acquisition to widen Route 100
Finally, the board authorized the condemnation and acquisition of "certain portions of 7800 Creamery Road." The purchase would be "in the public interest and for the benefit of the traveling public … to realign Quarry Road and widen Route 100 in conjunction with the extension of Sauerkraut Lane."