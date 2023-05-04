L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved a contract as part of the Community Center expansion project Thursday night at the Township Building.

The deal, with CMR Construction, Inc., includes an $89,363 base bid with a $92,768 additional add/alternate item. The work is for the rain garden, which is located on the building's west side and is designed to capture stormwater runoff from the parking lot and the building's roof.

Commissioners also approved a contract with Pavement Maintenance Contractors, Inc., to resurface and color coat eight pickleball courts at the campus park, located at 3400 Brookside Rd. The deal is worth $213,460.

In other news, the legislative body approved a security release of $152,128.30 from an escrow account for Green Acres Outdoor Living. The financial security for the commercial land development project, located at 219 Schantz Rd. in Wescosville, was released to developer Elk Improvements, upon completion of improvements.

In other business, commissioners approved a street lighting district for the Mountain View Estates development. The development was approved by commissioners on Jan. 6, 2020 and is located at 2052 Elbow Ln. and 2200 Riverbend Rd. The approval called for 27 lots over 13.5 acres with homes ranging from 2,100 to 2,600 square feet.

As part of the approval, commissioners authorized the execution of an outdoor light service order with PPL. The fixtures will be applied on Gregory Drive and Isabel Lane.

Finally, commissioners approved the appointment of Vincent Tranguch as zoning officer.