LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A historic township barn is one step closer toward becoming a local destination for craft beer and entertainment.
During its Thursday night meeting, the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved an application for the adaptive mixed-use of the 114-year-old Willows Barn, located at 1955 Willow Lane in East Texas.
The plan, offered by the East Texas Barn Co. LLC, calls to convert the barn into a craft brewery and taproom. Specifically, the barn's first floor, a 1,980-square-foot outdoor back deck and nearby lawn area will be used as a brewery, distillery and shared taproom space.
The proposed distillery will produce spirits for on- and off-site consumption, while the brewery will produce beer and similar beverages for on- and off-site consumption. In addition, the taproom will have 40 seats and offer weekly entertainment.
East Texas Barn indicated the facility would operate between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sundays. Any outdoor entertainment would adhere to the same time frames Monday through Thursday, with Fridays and Saturdays ending one hour earlier, at 10 p.m., and Sundays concluding one hour earlier, at 9 p.m.
An outdoor space will include the deck, a small playground, firepits and chairs to allow viewing and access to the nearby Little Lehigh River. Public access for fishing will also be allowed.
On the barn's second floor, commissioners approved East Texas Barn's plan to house two apartment units.
The proposal presented Thursday night calls for customers and tenants to access the driveway from the southern access point which was utilized by the former Willows Restaurant for more than 50 years.
The plan was submitted by East Texas Barn on behalf of Ronald W. Beitler, who serves as the president of the board of commissioners, and his father, Commissioner Ronald R. Beitler. During the hearing, both men recused themselves. The Beitlers purchased the property on Dec. 31, 2020. Since that time, the former Willows Restaurant was demolished, according to Ronald W. Beitler's testimony.
The township planning commission, which last month approved the project, imposed nine conditions. Thursday night commissioners added another three, which included that proposed food truck would be located north of the proposed deck and not allowed along Willow Road, and that the facility has required licensing from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Other news
In other business, commissioners approved refinancing township debt from a previous general obligation bond fund series issued Feb. 17, 2017 at a 4.8% interest rate. The new 2021 general obligation note will be in the amount of $6.515 million at 1.36%.
Commissioners also accepted the resignation of Al Perez from the planning commission.
"He has been the model planning commissioner," said Ronald W. Beitler. "Unfortunately, he is very busy."
Finally, Ronald W. Beitler noted the death of Larry Schneider, a former zoning hearing board member. Schneider's township legacy, however, could involve his co-founding of Citizens for Change, which advocated for Lower Macungie's "first class township" status. Ronald W. Beitler labeled the activism as "one of the most important movements in township history."