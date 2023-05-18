L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved a security release for Hamilton Walk, an active-adult community, on Thursday night at the township building.
The release was due since the developer, Forester (USA) Real Estate Group Inc., completed the required improvements at the site, originally known as Schaefer Commons. Thursday night's action releases $343,941.34, reducing the remaining sum being held in escrow to $1.3 million.
In other business, commissioners OK'd renaming Service One Road to Charcoal Drive. A .15-mile portion of Charcoal Drive has been known as Service One Road, and Thursday night's action addressed the issue.
In other items, commissioners authorized an account application for the investment of township funds into the Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund. Officially, the township will become a settlor of the fund under the premise it would prove economically advantageous.
Finally, an engineering report included an update on the Sauerkraut Lane extension. Commissioners learned that work on the rail crossing signal was completed April 28. Asphalt paving at the track crossing area and between Quarry Road and Spring Creek Road was scheduled for this week.