L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved a conditional use application for a proposed ultra-light manufacturing center following a hearing Thursday night at the Administration Building.

The applicant, FireFly Technologies, plans for a fit-out of a property located at 6265 Hamilton Boulevard and will be located at suites four and six. The parcel does not actually have frontage on Hamilton Boulevard, but instead is set back behind a stormwater management parcel. The company will assemble electronic wiring harnesses and other similar equipment and components.

During the hearing, the applicant stated only hand tools would be used on site and there would be no machinery, no assembly line and would create no noise outside of the building itself. The business will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and would employ 14 people. The site would receive one tractor-trailer delivery once or twice monthly, host no direct sales and would have no off-street customers.

In other news, the board OK'd a resolution confirming and affirming "Spruce Road" as the correct name for the road in West Allen Estates, known also as Pine Grove Park. The action was taken after review of the plan attached to the deed of dedication adopted by the township on Oct. 21, 1976 refers to "Spruce Road" as "Spruce Street."

In other news, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing township Manager Bruce Beitel to sign a traffic signal maintenance agreement with PennDOT. One agreement aspect is that the township or their contractor shall provide maintenance for individual components of each traffic signal installation covered under the agreement. The township will submit applications for various traffic intersections including Hamilton Boulevard and Brookside Road; Hamilton and Minesite/Schantz; Route 222 and North Krocks Road; and Hamilton Boulevard and Mill Creek Road.

Finally, the board accepted the resignation of longtime planning commission member Robert Rust.