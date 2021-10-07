LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for the construction of a solar energy facility during its Thursday night meeting.
The plan, submitted by Buckeye Macungie Solar, consists of several solar panel array fields with more than 2,900 solar panels on existing Buckeye Pipeline lands.
The new solar arrays would be erected on roughly 51 acres owned by Buckeye on multiple properties at various locations. The locations include 5274 Indian Creek Road, 3760 Tank Farm Road, and 5336-5455 Buckeye Road.
The preliminary/final land development plan was before the township's planning commission Sept. 21 and was granted a recommendation with conditions. A conditional use plan for the project was before commissioners and approved Sept. 2.
Buckeye has a green initiative to review all company assets to reduce its carbon footprint.
"This is a great project for the space," said board President Ronald W. Beitler. "… It's a win-win."
Amendments to township code
In other business, commissioners authorized the advertisement of three separate ordinances amending three parts of the township's code. One deals with key lock box systems, another with junk yard licenses, and a third with streets and sidewalks for small wireless facilities within the right-of-way.
Fire hydrants
In other news, commissioners approved a request from the Stone Hill Meadows to change four fire hydrants located in the development from private to public.
Borough of Macungie Halloween Parade
Finally, the board approved a request from the Borough of Macungie for permission to use Willow and Sauerkraut Lanes and Brookside Road as a detour/alternate route during this year's Halloween parade. The parade is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.