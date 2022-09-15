L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final land development plan approval of a 71,250-square-foot logistics facility at 7991 Quarry Road on a 12-acre site Thursday night at the township building.

The plan includes the construction of a 4,000-square-foot office and an attached 6,000-square-foot shop. The proposal — submitted by Avery Quinn Group — further includes 86 trailer storage spaces, 72 trailer loading spaces and 70 parking spaces with an additional 15 in reserve.

The site itself is in a former quarry that was filled in over time. Plans call for underground water retention. The area is zoned Highway Industrial-Spring Creek.

Currently, site access is gained through an easement off Quarry Road and crossing over the railroad tracks. This access must be maintained until alternate road access is provided at the proposed development at Spring Creek. Developers have proposed two full-movement access drives from the future Sauerkraut Lane extension, which is under construction presently.

Plans for the extension indicate the site is served by a single driveway aligned directly opposite the driveway for the property along the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension. With two proposed driveways, the east driveway presents "a potential left turn conflict," with left turns into the property on the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension, according to Andreas Heinrich, a principal with Heinrich & Klein Associates engineering.

Previously, the township informed the applicant to receive a certificate of occupancy, the Sauerkraut Lane extension must be complete to the township's satisfaction and open for thru traffic.

The Fields at Brookside

In other business, commissioners granted preliminary/final subdivision plan approval to The Fields at Brookside, a residential development consisting of 66 single-family homes by Kay Builders and Brookside Country Club. The applicant plans to subdivide a 200-acre tract into one parcel containing 18.5 acres with the country club retaining the balance.

The land development activity is actually occurring in the neighboring Borough of Macungie, not Lower Macungie Township. However, the development will require frontage improvements along Willow Lane in Lower Macungie. The applicant plans to reconfigure the existing country club access from Willow Lane. They also will develop a loop road which connects to Country Club Drive, exiting onto Brookside Road.