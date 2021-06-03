LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners signed off on modifications to a previously approved land development plan for the Mack Trucks facility Thursday night.
The facility, located at 3350 Gehman Road, plans to shift the location of a proposed employee driveway on Orchard Road by moving it 300 feet south.
Township Director of Planning Nathan Jones told commissioners the change, in nature, was technical and administrative.
"This is a belt-and-suspenders type of thing," said Jones.
Commissioners initially approved Mack's land development plan on Oct. 17, 2019. That approval allowed Mack to add 253 parking spaces to its site, bringing the total truck spaces to 543. In addition, the company received the OK to add another 34 parking spaces for cars in the area along Alburtis Road.
Plan for funeral home, crematorium
In other news, council approved a modified plan for the Ricky Kulick Real Estate project, located at 6503 Lower Macungie Road.
The plan proposes a 10,309-square-foot funeral home and crematorium with parking facilities and stormwater basins. Specifically, the modification approved Thursday night centered around a modified stormwater management basin, according to Jones.
"We trying to make it a little more natural," said the project's engineer, Harold "Bud" Newton, of the modification.
Changes to township roads
Commissioners also authorized the advertisement of an ordinance that, if approved, would impact four township roads.
The township would place a stop sign on Orchard Road at the Scenic View Drive intersection and a stop sign at Golf Circle. It would also remove weight restrictions on Wild Cherry Lane Bridge, located between Sauerkraut Lane and Lower Macungie Road.
Appointments
Finally, the board appointed Rudy Fischl to serve on the township's planning commission, and Alan Fulep to serve as special fire police for the Lower Macungie Fire Department.