LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final plan approval for a new life care center during its Thursday night meeting.
The plan, offered by Advanced Life Care of Allentown, features a life care center providing post-surgical care, rehabilitation and convalescence housing at the intersection of Minesite and Hidden Valley roads.
As proposed Thursday night, the site includes a single 33,349-square-foot, single-story structure with 46 patient beds, storage and generator buildings, in addition to trails associated with patient rehabilitation on just over 10.1 acres.
The plan features 96 parking spaces, with a single driveway access location from Minesite Road, aligned with the intersection of Hidden Valley Road. The site is in the township's Suburban Residential District.
The preliminary/final plan was largely consistent with the conditional use plan submitted previously, although modest alterations were made. For example, a walking path is now proposed along the project's frontage, separate of the private path. In addition, a path is now proposed to connect to Treeline Drive. This private path will be available for public use.
The site proposes a dense buffer on the east side abutting homes, partially with a church to the west and in a limited amount to the north abutting other homes.
Currently, the area is an agricultural field abutting Grace Community Church, across the road from Duncan Autobody, and otherwise surrounded by residential neighborhoods.
"I actually think this is a nice plan," said Commissioner Maury Robert.
Buckeye solar energy facility
In other news, commissioners approved a conditional use plan allowing the development of a solar energy facility on roughly 51 acres of land owned by Buckeye Partners LP.
The plan, submitted by Buckeye Macungie Solar, consists of several solar panel array fields on existing Buckeye pipeline lands. The 51 acres are located on multiple properties which are owned by the company. The largest of these are scheduled along Brookside Road, across from properties owned by East Penn School District. The locations include 5274 Indian Creek Road, 3760 Tank Farm Road, and 5336-5455 Buckeye Road.
Buckeye has a green initiative to review all their assets to reduce their carbon footprint, according to testimony Thursday night.
Code amendments
Finally, the board granted authorization to advertise an amendment to Chapter 21 of the township's code governing streets and sidewalks. The bill would revise the definition of the word "owner" and would add definitions for the terms "buffer yard" and "pathways."
The legislation would also remove the definition of "bikepath/pedestrian walkway" by replacing the word "bikepaths" with "pathways" throughout part four of Chapter 21. In addition, it would remove two sections from part five of the same chapter governing weather emergencies.
Commissioner Ronald R. Beitler was absent from Thursday night's meeting.