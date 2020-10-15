L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners released an escrow security deposit to the developer of Spring Creek Properties during its Thursday night meeting.
The financial security, posted by Jaindl Land Company, was required for the development's construction, which includes a St. Luke's University Health Network medical office building. On Thursday night commissioners OK'd the release of $264,716.55 to Jaindl after various improvements the township and developer agreed upon were done.
In other news, Manager Bruce Beitel said township leaf collection is scheduled to the week of Oct. 19. The township will collect leave once a week for seven weeks, through Nov. 30.
In other business, two people-William Smith and Jared Hanna-formally expressed their interest to serve on the zoning hearing board. Also, Fred Zahradnik, who serves on the environmental advisory council, said he is not seeking reappointment.
Finally, a moment of silence was held for Donald Denburg, who served on the traffic impact fee advisory committee. He was instrumental in Lower Macungie acquiring first-class township status and was active in the township, according to President Ronald W. Beitler. Denburg died Sept. 30. He was 80 years old.