L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners granted preliminary and final plan approval for a distribution center and warehouse during its Thursday night meeting.
The plan, submitted by RETTEW Associates on behalf of Liberty Property Trust, would develop a 337,000-square-foot flex space warehouse building on 8120 Sauerkraut Lane, with frontage on Spring Creek Road. The property would also include truck, trailer and associated parking, as well as stormwater management facilities, on roughly 33 acres.
The facility could house logistics, warehousing and light manufacturing. In addition to the proposed warehouse, the approved resolution includes an extension of Sauerkraut Lane.
The property is located in the Highway Industrial-Spring Creek zoning district. The district is designed to provide locations for modern industrial uses in the vicinity of Spring Creek Road west of Route 100, according to Nathan Jones, the township's director of planning. Currently, the site is actively farmed for corn with an existing stormwater management basin.
The project is part of the Spring Creek Properties settlement. As such, the development is governed by an agreement reached between the township and Jaindl Land Realty in 2010, and an amendment three years later. Perhaps the most important facet of the agreement is that the project is governed by township ordinances in place at the time. The lot is the second-to-last that can be be developed under the agreement, said Jones.
On June 8, the township's Planning Commission recommended the plan's approval. On Thursday night Jones and township Engineer Bryan McAdams said "they were comfortable" with the submitted plans.
Township audit
In other news, commissioners received an audit report on the township's finances during 2020. In the report, Maillie LLP, who performed the audit, concluded "despite the COVID epidemic during 2020, township financial results were not significantly impacted."
For example, the township's primary operating fund — the General Fund — actually had a $1.378 million fund balance increase, which correlates to 22%. As of Dec. 31 of last year, that fund held $7.583 million. That's roughly 55% of the $13.7 million in General Fund expenditures for the year.
Revenues and other financing sources for the General Fund totaled about $15.1 million for 2020, which is greater than expenditures by the $1.378 million fund balance increase.
The township's net position increased by just over $3 million during 2020, which is about 3%.
Noise ordinance
Finally, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a petition be sent to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to allow Lower Macungie to respond to noise complaints, thus becoming exempt from state oversight. Last year the township adopted an ordinance that would take the place of the noise ordinance established by the PLCB. The measure governs only licensed establishments.
"Frankly, we wanted to regulate noise ourselves," said Solicitor David Brooman. "Hopefully we will receive a three-year exemption."