LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night approved a resolution granting a modified land development plan for Shepherd's Corner at Hamilton Boulevard and Krocks Court.
The project — officially located at 5621, 5591 and 5573 Hamilton Blvd. — involves the construction of one mixed-use office and retail building with up to two restaurant uses, including fast food, and one credit/union bank with drive-thru service.
Thursday night's modification applies only to the footprint of the credit union. The adaptions were required because the tenant wanted to change the style of the building, bringing the credit union to 3,202 square feet. The retail and office building portion of the project totals 9,600 square feet.
There were no changes requested for vehicle access to the facility, which features one right-in, right-out driveway onto Hamilton Boulevard and three driveway connections onto the private Quince Road in the rear.
Commissioners originally approved the project June 20, 2020.
Other actions
In other news, commissioners approved an agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway Company. The deal will result in the permanent closing of the Orchard Road railroad crossing and two private crossings on the property of Eastern Environmental and PPL Corporation. The move also will result in the creation of a new Sauerkraut Lane extension crossing.
Legislators also accepted the deed through dedication for a parcel of land to be dedicated to open space. The property, located at 1551 Weilers Road, is comprised of 0.22 acres. The land was offered to the township at no cost by Mark and David Jaindl along with John Lisicky, who serve co-executors to the estate of Frederick Jaindl.
The board also authorized the advertisement of an ordinance dealing with vacant and blighted properties. Should the ordinance receive approval, the township maintains, "It will assure that properties that are abandoned or foreclosed have been registered and responsible parties are able to be contacted for management of issues."
Finally, a conditional use hearing on the proposed Lower Macungie Manor project from developer Abraham Atiyeh was not on the evening's agenda. The hearing for that will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.