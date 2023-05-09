L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission tabled conditional-use approval for a Topgolf entertainment facility and Lehigh Valley Town Center on Tuesday night at the administration building.

The 58.8-acre site, officially located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road, involves a mixed-use center with 165,000 square feet of retail including a grocery store and smaller retail units; 180,000 square feet of office space; a 100-room hotel; a residential complex featuring about 550 units; and a public plaza.

The complex will also offer a 1,340-space parking deck along with 913 surface parking spaces and 61 street parking spaces.

The plan is offered by Jaindl Land Co.

Director of Planning Nathan Jones said Tuesday night the plan specifics are subject to change.

The Topgolf facility portion is proposed on the site of the former Eastern Industries. Currently, the site is an open field. The Cedar Creek runs through the site's rear, and access is taken from both Schantz Road and South Cedarbrook Road. Main traffic flow is expected to enter and exit from the Route 222 bypass.

Previously, Topgolf officials indicated the two-story "entertainment venue" would have 72 hitting bays, a bar and a restaurant. Operating hours are typically are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday could feature later closing hours.

Planning commission members who spoke Tuesday night were enthusiastic about the entire plan.

"It's been interesting to watch it grow as it comes to fruition," Planner Wesley Barrett said. "Keep it going."

"I give you guys a lot of credit," Chairman Thomas Beil told developers about the plan.

Developers intend to make Topgolf a standalone entity separate from the Lehigh Valley Town Center to expedite the approval process. Township officials indicated Tuesday night the venue could appear before the planning commission as soon as the June meeting.

Spring Creek Estates

In other business, planners tabled a 2022 preliminary/final plan for Spring Creek Estates, located at 1255 Danner Road and 6659 Stein Way.

The plans — also offered by Jaindl Land Co. — call for the construction of townhomes and include two, single-access roads. The Stein Way lot, known as Lot 2, has eight townhomes proposed over 2.1 acres, while the Danner Road lot, identified officially as Lot 4, features eight townhomes on 1.5 acre parcel.

Each of the units would have two-car driveways and two-car garages. A dog park is planned also.

The township wants sidewalks or paths to be provided on all internal and external frontages to ensure future pedestrian connectivity to the anticipated greenway trail system. The Lower Macungie Dog Park, Spring Creek Estates Park and future greenway trails are all withing walking distance, as are the Trexlertown Mall and Trexlertown Plaza.

The Cove at Millbrook

In other news, the commission approved a preliminary/final subdivision plan for The Cove at Millbrook.

The proposal calls for the construction of 16 single-family home lots over 15.5 acres at 3109 Macungie Road. The plan includes the construction also of a "horseshoe road" that has double cul-de-sacs and a proposed stormwater management basin.

The property is utilized currently as active agriculture with significant sections of floodplain and riparian buffer with wooded areas at the lot's edges.

A study to determine how to address drainage and flooding issues was encouraged by Beil after neighboring residents brought those issues to the commission's attention Tuesday night.

Fast-food restaurant

Chicken fingers take center stage at restaurant planned for Lower Macungie The Southern-based fast-food restaurant "Raising Cane's" is looking to establish its first Lehigh Valley location in Lower Macungie.

The planning commission also reviewed a modification of an approved plan to build a Raising Cane's restaurant at Trexler Business Center Tuesday night.

The restaurant will feature a double drive-thru at the final remaining site of the business center on Hamilton Boulevard, adjacent to Movie Tavern, the approved Wawa drive-thru and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters.