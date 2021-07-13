LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Buckeye Partners L.P.'s plan for a 50-acre solar field won preliminary approval from Lower Macungie Township's planning commission Tuesday.
The commissioners voted to recommend the proposal for 2,900 solar panels as a conditional use under the township's zoning code. Review of the land development remains, and the township's zoning hearing board will make final decisions.
Planning Director Nathan Jones said the township's zoning is prepared to handle a renewable-energy project, a land use that will generate no traffic.
"It could have been offices or warehouses" under a different code, Jones said.
Engineer Kelly Sullivan said the acreage will generate about 10 megawatts, which she said could provide power for as many as 14,000 homes. The field will have ground-cover vegetation, and Sullivan said the acreage will be safe for wildlife. Some solar operators even bring in goats to trim the greenery, she said.
Energy from the solar field will go directly into the regional electronic grid, Project Manager Justin Manchester said.
Buckeye Partners stores and transports petroleum products but has also invested in renewable power. Some solar panels will be placed near Buckeye's fuel tanks on the site.
The solar field should be considered "a power plant," Manchester said. Unlike fossil-fuel plants, it will not generate emissions.
Commissioner Robert Rust asked several questions about safety before the planners voted unanimously to move the plan forward.
Buckeye Partners issued a corporate statement after the vote that read, in part: "While additional approvals are still required, this is an important step forward for our potential project. It's a privilege to operate in this community, and given our commitment to safety and environmental protection, we will continue to work closely with the township as well as other local stakeholders."
Attorney Erich Schoch, representing Buckeye, said all the lots included in the plan are ultimately owned by the corporate parent but some titles are held by related entities. That is a complication that must be worked out with the zoning board.
Townhouse complex proposal
Schoch also represented a separate proposal to replace a farmhouse and pastures at 3510 Macungie Road with 42 townhouses. Ten residents spoke in opposition to the plan, noting how traffic on Macungie and Indian Creek roads is already congested, and complaining about the loss of scenic views and the rural character of their neighborhood.
Chairman Thomas Beil said change is coming.
"This property is going to be developed," he said, but the planning commission can try to shape the plan to make it better for the township. An earlier plan for the site included 22 single-family homes, some with shared driveways.
Jones said that plan resulted in too many driveways entering Macungie Road. The townhouse layout uses an internal loop road that would feed onto the road.
Beil suggested the developers try to find some middle ground between the 22 units proposed earlier and the plan for 42 reviewed Tuesday. Twin homes would be a better choice than the three- and four-townhouse units in that plan, he said. A 26-unit idea he came up with would leave more open space near single-family homes nearby.
"I don't think the project is (financially) feasible if you get to 22 units," Schoch said during the discussion. No compromise on numbers was reached at the meeting.
When online comments came in about saving land, Beil said Lower Macungie faces limits.
"The township doesn't have the resources to buy every piece of open space," he said. "We're trying to get the best development we can" that suits the township and neighbors.
Because only a sketch plan was presented Tuesday, the commission took no action on the proposal. Beil advised residents to make their case to the zoning board.
Mark and Katherine Lichtenwalner were among the residents speaking against the development. Their farm across the street from the proposed development has been preserved, and now the unspoiled view may add value to whatever is built there.
"They're marketing that as a selling point," Mark Lichtenwalner said. "That's not why we preserved the land."
He and other residents objected to making exceptions to the zoning code.
"We're not against housing but it should be done by the rules," Lichtenwalner said.