L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lower Macungie planners cleared the way for a new development.
The township planning commission recommended conditional use approval of the Woodmont Valley project's second phase preliminary/final plan Tuesday night at the municipal building.
The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the municipal boundary with the Borough of Macungie.
After subdividing the property, one lot will be home to eight, carriage-style apartment buildings consisting of seven 12-unit and one 15-unit building for 99 total units, along with new accessory garages that will have 42 bays for vehicle parking totaling 263 spaces. The second lot will feature two mixed-use buildings - 5,600 and 7,700 square feet each - that will include 10,000 square feet of retail, commercial and office space, with 21 apartment units above being serviced by 113 parking spaces.
The plans also include three driveway connections to the adjacent first phase of the Woodmont Valley development, and a right-in only driveway along Route 100.
The applicant agreed to maintain as many mature trees on the site as possible. In addition, they will place emphasis on constructing the two mixed-use buildings earlier in the development process.
In other news, planners reviewed a sketch plan for the fourth phase of the Stone Hill Meadows development. The development, which is proposed for 6709 Mountain Rd., calls for the construction of 18 new homes similar to other Stone Hill Meadows phases. Although the development would be called "Phase IV," it is viewed as a new development by Lower Macungie.
At that previous meeting Chairman Thomas Beil expressed various concerns, including that steep slopes could produce problems after a vigorous rain storm. The sketch plan presented Tuesday night would require receiving various zoning variances, including lot area, lot width, maximum building coverage, impervious surface coverage, minimum front yard, side yard and rear yard setback. Beil instructed the applicant go to the zoning hearing board to obtain the variances and then return to the planning commission.
In other news, the commission tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for the construction of a 71,250 square-foot warehouse at 7991 Quarry Rd. on a 12-acre site.
The plan includes the construction of a 4,000 square-foot office and an attached 6,000 square-foot shop. The proposal - submitted by Avery Quinn Group - further includes 102 tractor trailer parking spaces and 55 passenger vehicle spaces with an additional 14 in reserve. The site itself is a former quarry that was filled in and plans call for underground water retention. The area is zoned Highway Industrial-Spring Creek.
Developers have proposed two full-movement access drives from the future Sauerkraut Lane extension, which is under construction. Plans for the extension indicate this site served by a single driveway aligned directly opposite the driveway for the property along the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension. With two proposed driveways, the east driveway presents "a potential left turn conflict" with left turns into the property on the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension, according to Andreas Heinrich, a principal with Heinrich & Klein Associates engineering.
A traffic study that was performed Feb. 4 estimated the proposed development will generate 167 vehicle trips per day. This includes 14 vehicle trips in the morning peak hour, and 15 in the afternoon peak hour. There should be no issues with trucks backing into public roads, according to Beil.
Under the township's current zoning conditions, this would be the final warehouse use permitted by ordinance.
In other business, planners tabled a modification of an approved plan for the construction of a 4,400 square-foot medical facility at 5502 and 5518 Hamilton Blvd. The property is located on the south side of Hamilton Boulevard, east of Mill Creek Road. It currently contains two small homes. The applicant, Exelo Holdings, is proposing to consolidate properties and remove the existing residential structures to construct the new building and accompanying parking.
Also Tuesday, planners tabled a conditional use and preliminary plan for a proposed apartment complex to be located at 6300 Lower Macungie Road on 45.6 acres at the applicant's request. The complex, to be called Mill Creek Pointe Apartments, features 30 apartment structures and a community center clubhouse with pool in construction occurring in two phases. The first phase features 10 apartment buildings, the community center and the first of two detention ponds. Phase two contains 20 apartment buildings, the second detention pond and floodplain.
Throughout the 30 structures, a total of 180 units are proposed, with a total of 552 parking spaces over roughly 46 acres. A proposed path is now included for certain portions of the site. Main access to the complex would be provided at Lower Macungie Road, with Spring Creek Road providing a secondary entrance.
One of the issues the township has with the proposal involves density. Specifically, "the proposed use is of greater intensity in terms of dwelling units per acre than the surrounding residential lots."
Finally, a preliminary/final plan approval for an apartment complex was pulled at the applicant's request. The plan, submitted by Grist Mill Development Company for Brookside Meadows Apartments, would be located at 3500 Brookside Road, next to the former Dries Hardware store, now called Wehrung's.
The plan features the construction of two three-story buildings containing 44 units, a common amenity area and a gazebo overlooking a storm water basin and trails over roughly 7.7 acres. It also features 110 total parking spaces.
Site access to the property would be through a proposed direct entrance onto Brookside Road and emergency access from a private drive abutting the hardware store. The Swabia Creek runs through a portion of the property along with 100- and 500-year flood plain areas.