LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposed Macungie Manor conditional use plan, with conditions.
The conditional use plan, created by developer Abraham Atiyeh who owns the Manors of the Valley, features a life care complex to be built on about 18.8 acres. It features a total of four buildings, including a potential memory care facility, two assisted living buildings and a clubhouse.
The site, located off Hillview Road and Kressler Road, rests along Interstate 78. Zoning wise, the property is located the Suburban Residential District. It is a conditional use, per the township's zoning laws.
"The issue isn't whether we like the development, but if it complies with the township's conditional use requirements," said Chairman Thomas Biel, prior to the recommendation Tuesday.
Among the conditions noted Tuesday night require Nonnemacher Lane align with the access road to the development. Another condition was that buildings do not exceed two floors, less than the three Atiyeh wanted.
Also, the property's name should be changed to "Lower Macungie Manor," per a resolution previously approved by the board of commissioners.
The project is located in two townships - Lower Macungie and South Whitehall. The majority of the project is in Lower Macungie, about 14.9 acres, with remaining 3.9 acres in South Whitehall. The project's one-story residential structure would be located in South Whitehall, while the two assisted living buildings are on the Lower Macungie side. The 5,400-foot clubhouse will encompass both townships. The zoning district establishes a 35-foot height limit on any structure. In total, the proposed project in Lower Macungie features a total of 172 units distributed equally over the two buildings at 86 per.
In a September 8 meeting, the planning commission instructed Atiyeh to three individual studies. The first involved a traffic study, the second an architectural line of site study, and third, a shadow study to ascertain shadow casting on existing homes. In the last two months, Atiyeh submitted the first and second of those studies, but not the third, according to a report written by Nathan Jones, director of planning.
The findings of the traffic study were unveiled for the first time Tuesday night. Peter Terry, the engineer who performed the study with Benchmark Civil Services, said they evaluated three scenarios for traffic entry to the project. Peak hours were considered in the middle of the afternoon for shift changes at the facility and the traditional 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. peak commuter traffic. Employees, residents, and supply vehicles were considered.
"Really, this is really a good operation in they way we determine intersection studies," Terry said.
The idea of widening the road is a possibility, Terry said. He added that speeding "is always a challenge."
The shadow casting reviewed the sun's shadows at four different times of the calendar year on the winter, spring, summer and fall equinox and solstice. The solar studies indicate it will not cut the sunlight on surrounding properties.
The top two concerns from township officials were traffic and stormwater management, according to Bryan McAdam. The two major issues are speeding and pedestrian safety. Specifically, shortcut traffic was also cited as a concern by some residents who spoke.
The planning commission can only recommend this or any project's approval. The final decision rests with the board of commissioners. The issue is expected to come before them in December on a date yet to be determined.