L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission approved modifications to a plan submitted previously by Wawa Inc.
The company is proposing to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The site is vacant currently.
The plan is novel for Wawa, as it will include only drive-thru service and curbside pickup for prepared food and drinks. No convenience store or gas fueling is proposed.
Access to the building will be internal within the Trexler Business Center and not immediately from Hamilton Boulevard.
For Tuesday's meeting, Wawa made traffic flow alterations that planners had requested during two previous meetings, which had resulted in the plan being twice tabled. Other modifications involved landscaping. Original plans called for 11 honey locust and zelkova shade trees encircling the site. Landscaping is now included on the site, including near order stations.
This would be the second drive-thru-only Wawa in Pennsylvania, Wawa officials said. The original is located in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Woodmont Valley
In other news, planners tabled a conditional use approval request involving the Woodmont Valley project's second phase preliminary/final plan.
The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the municipal boundary with the Borough of Macungie.
After subdividing the property, one lot will be home to eight, carriage-style apartment buildings consisting of seven 12-unit and one 15-unit building for 99 total units. The plan also includes new accessory garages that will have 42 bays for vehicle parking totaling 263 spaces.
The second lot will feature two mixed-use buildings — 5,600 and 7,700 square feet each — that will include 10,000 square feet of retail, commercial and office space, with 21 apartment units above being serviced by 113 parking spaces.
Woodmont officials indicated there were no tenants "lined up yet" for the project's commercial component, adding this is not unusual.
The plans also include three driveway connections to the adjacent first phase of the Woodmont Valley development, and a right-in only driveway along Route 100.
"From a planning perspective, we are very pleased with this project," said Nathan Jones, director of planning and community development.