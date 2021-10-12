LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission, during its Tuesday night meeting, recommended preliminary/final plan approval for the Mertztown residential subdivision proposed by Jaindl Land Co.
The proposal was reviewed subject to provisions in the Spring Creek settlement subdivision memorandum of understanding, which was established in 2013 after a years-long legal battle among the township, residents, and Jaindl. As such, the township is required to review the plan based on zoning and subdivision and land ordinances in place on April 29, 2010.
Under that legal ruling, up to 400 dwellings are allowed. The current proposal includes 264 single-family homes and 136 townhouse units on roughly 117 acres.
The plan proposes interconnecting roads with access to Butz Road, Locust Lane, Brookdale Road and Ash Lane in neighboring Upper Macungie Township, with a series of stormwater basins.
"We've been doing mostly cleanup items on this," said Director of Planning Nathan Jones. He added it was the township's request that the development have "a strong homeowners association."
Brookside Meadows Apartments
In other news, planners tabled a conditional use plan for an apartment complex submitted by Grist Mill Development Co. Inc. Brookside Meadows Apartments would be located at 3500 Brookside Road, next to the Dries Do It Center hardware store.
The plans reviewed Tuesday night feature a total of 44 units located over two apartment structures, a common amenity area, a gazebo overlooking a stormwater basin and trails over roughly 7.7 acres. The plan proposes 110 total parking spaces.
Site access would be through a private drive at the intersection of Brookside and Indian Creek roads. However, the land's owner does not own the private road, which is owned by Tyler Pipe. While the landowner is permitted to access the private road, the agreement does not allow for them to make improvements to the private drive.
Jones indicated concern about two main issues. First, the area is notorious for flooding. Second, traffic safety at the intersection of Brookside Road and the private drive remains a concern due to the speed on Brookside and a subsequent traffic increase. Further, the site historically has been utilized for active agriculture.
Previously, Grist Mill said it would elevate the building and parking construction several feet above both the 100- and 500-year flood zones. In addition, the developer said there are proposed changes afoot to Federal Emergency Management Agency maps, and they were going beyond what was required and in compliance with the township's ordinance. During Tuesday night's meeting, it was determined there were still flood plain issues that had not been addressed.
The applicant also said, in their view, no traffic signal or left turn was needed. Finally, attorney Kate Durso, representing the developer, noted Grist does have a recorded easement to use the private drive and can make repairs to make the road passable. However, they do not have the right to widen the road without Tyler Pipe's approval.
Based on the stormwater issue, planners tabled the proposal.
The Shelby
In other cases before planners, the body heard the sketch plan modification for The Shelby restaurant, located at Hamilton Crossings. The plan calls for the expansion of the restaurant dining space in a semi-outdoor structure, as well as outdoor dining amenities. The site is currently being used for a temporary outdoor dining tent per COVID-19 protocols, set to expire Nov. 1.
Specifically, the applicant proposes a 4,543-square-foot covered patio structure connected to the existing restaurant building. Site access is to remain intact.
Since the matter was a sketch plan, planners did not take action.