L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission recommended preliminary/final plan approval of a proposed life care center Tuesday night.
The plan, offered by Advanced Life Care of Allentown, features a life care center providing post-surgical care, rehabilitation and convalescent housing at the intersection of Minesite and Hidden Valley roads.
As proposed Tuesday night, the site includes a single 33,349-square-foot, single-story structure with 46 patient beds, storage and generator buildings, in addition to trails associated with patient rehabilitation on just over 10.1 acres.
The plan features 96 parking spaces, with a single driveway access location from Minesite Road, aligned with the intersection of Hidden Valley Road. The site is located in the township's Suburban Residential District.
The preliminary/final plan was largely consistent with the conditional use plan submitted previously, although modest alterations were made. For example, a walking path is now proposed along the front, separate from the private path. In addition, a path is now proposed to connect to Treeline Drive. This private path will be available for public use.
The site proposes a dense buffer on the east side abutting homes, partially with the church to the west and in a limited amount to the north abutting other homes.
Currently, the area is an agricultural field next to Grace Community Church, across the road from Duncan Autobody, and otherwise surrounded by residential neighborhoods.
"The proposed structure, as designed, appears to be a strong example of the township's adopted guidelines and should be commended," noted Nathan Jones, director of planning.
Planners recommended the plan's approval with five contingencies and the granting of five requested deferrals.
Brookside Meadow Apartments
In other business, planners tabled a conditional use plan for an apartment complex submitted by Grist Mill Development Company. Brookside Meadows Apartments would be located at 3500 Brookside Road, next to the Dries Hardware store.
The plans reviewed Tuesday night feature a total of 44 units located over two apartment structures, a common amenity area and a gazebo overlooking a stormwater basin and trails over roughly 7.7 acres. The plan proposes 110 total parking spaces.
Site access would be through a private drive at the intersection of Brookside and Indian Creek roads. It was this private drive which troubled Township Engineer Bryan McAdam, as the land's owner does not own the private road, which is owned by Tyler Pipe. While the land owner is permitted to access the private road, the agreement does not allow for them to make improvements to the private drive.
"We have concerns that this could become problematic if the increase in traffic volume necessitated roadway improvements," said McAdam.
He added the private road's current width - 25 feet - may not be available for two-way traffic at all times. McAdam said additional improvement to the private road and Brookside Road may be needed.
Chairman Thomas Beil inquired as to the state of the private road, and received a response that was "poor." Routine maintenance, however, is permitted, said attorney Catherine Durso.
"It seems like no one is obligated to maintain the road," said Beil. "I think this needs to be pinned down...Somebody has to be on the hook."
The site also historically has been utilized for active agriculture, with the western portion located in the 100-year and 500-year floodplains.
Jones recalled Tropical Storm Isaias last August flooded the area.
"This site was nearly 100 percent inundated with water. From a health, safety and welfare perspective, we have to state that in public," said Jones.
In response, developers said they would elevate the building and parking construction several feet above both the 100- and 500-year flood zones. In addition, there are proposed changes afoot to FEMA maps, although the developer said he was going beyond what was required and was in compliance with the township's ordinance.
Planners cited the floodplain, traffic and the private drive as concerns. As a result, the plan was tabled.
Car wash upgrades
In another case, the commission tabled the re-submission of a revised preliminary/final land development plan for a scaled down addition and lane reconfiguration to a car wash located at 6452 Hamilton Boulevard.
The revised plan, submitted by Suburban Self-Serve Carwash, involves retrofitting the existing building which contains three self-serve car wash stations, and two automated car wash bays and three freestanding vacuum stations. In addition, the plans calls for a new vehicular circulation, a pump and equipment house, the addition of five vacuum stations, and a one-way exit onto a private road, south of the property. A driveway that serves Faith Evangelical Church serves as the southern boundary.
"We think it's a big improvement," said Harold "Bud" Newton, who is serving as the project's engineer. "...Generally, it is a fix up."
While the site's use remains the same, McAdam noted the changes "are significant" and "more extensive than typically addressed with an amended final plan submission."
Also, existing and ensuing water and sewage uses were also cited as major issues.
"We do not approve of the car wash discharge entering the storm sewer system without being appropriately filtered and processed," noted McAdam.
"We need a way to deal with that," said Beil.
The applicant and planners could not reach an agreement on this issue during the meeting, even though the applicant offered to install a water flow reader. As a result, they voted to table the proposal.
The structure is located at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Mill Creek Road. The car wash was approved as a conditional use in 1988, before Mill Creek Road was in existence. It rests in the township's Commercial Zoning District.
Mill Creek Pointe Apartments
In other news, a conditional use plan for proposed apartment complex to be located at 6300 Lower Macungie Road was tabled. The complex, to be called Mill Creek Pointe Apartments, features 30 apartment structures and a community center clubhouse with a pool, in construction occurring in two phases. The first phase features 10 apartment buildings, the community center and the first of two detention ponds. Phase two would be 20 apartment buildings, the second detention pond and floodplain.
Throughout the 30 structures, a total of 180 units is proposed, with a total of 552 parking spaces over roughly 46 acres. McAdam noted a total of 558 would be required, with 180 in garages, 180 in off-street lots, 180 in the driveways, and 18 near the clubhouse. Access to the complex would be provided at Lower Macungie Road and Spring Creek Road.
September meetings
Finally, Jones noted the planning commission will hold two meetings during September. The normal schedule contains one meeting per month.