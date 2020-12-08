LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for Grist Mill Development — a three- building, 44-unit apartment complex — during a meeting Tuesday night.
The development, slated for 3500 Brookside Rd. over 6.5 acres, would neighbor Dries Do It Center to the east, Tyler Pipe Company to the west, Brookside Country Club to the north, and the township's own municipal buildings to the east.
The plan introduced Tuesday night proposes three, two-story buildings and 88 parking spaces, with 22 additional spaces held in reserve if needed. The township's ordinance requires 132.
The northern half of the site rests in 100- and 500-year flood plains. Tropical Storm Isaias flooded the area in August.
"I should note we did observe flooding in the area designated for development," said Nathan Jones, director of planning, about Tropical Storm Isaias.
"We received incredible flooding here at the township building," he said. "I think that is an important point for discussion and how the applicant proposes to mitigate this issue."
A second issue regarded vehicle access to the apartments. The submitted plan offers two options for site access from Brookside Road and a private drive, which is owned by Tyler Pipe.
One option proposes two access drives onto the private access drive to the south, with an emergency access onto Brookside. The second option proposes primary access onto Brookside, with an emergency access onto the private road.
The planning commission said without a traffic study and PennDOT input, making any official recommendation would be difficult. The commission asked the developer to perform the traffic study and meet with PennDOT. No final recommendation is required on sketch plans.
In other news, the advisory body approved a modified version of the Shepherd's Corner land development plan, which had been approved previously.
The plan approved Tuesday night allows the developer to modify the footprint of a credit union planned for the site at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Krocks Road. The project will include a 9,600-square-foot retail strip in addition to the credit union. The board of commissioners originally approved the plan June 18.
A preliminary/final land development plan for a car wash and strip mall on Hamilton Boulevard was pulled by the applicant from the evening's agenda. The plan, proposed by ABE Doors, would have consolidated three parcels at 6692, 6718, and 6776 Hamilton Boulevard for commercial use. Specifically, the plan features a 3,960-square-foot car wash and a roughly 11,300-square-foot retail building.
A second item, a subdivision sketch plan for 23 single-family homes at 3510 Macungie Rd., was also pulled from the planning commission's agenda, again at the request of the applicant, F&R Macungie LLC.