LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a resubmitted sketch plan for the potential redevelopment of land owned by the Allen Organ Co.
The mixed-use development, called Woodmont Valley Phase II, is proposed over roughly 14 acres at the intersection of Route 100 and Woodmont Circle near the municipal boundary with the Borough of Macungie. It includes proposed carriage-house apartment living units, accessory garages, and now two mixed-use structures, which include commercial uses on both buildings' first floors, with apartments above.
The resubmitted plan Tuesday night contains changes from the proposal planners reviewed April 13. The applicant, Woodmont Properties, proposes to demolish the existing Allen Organ sales building and then subdivide the property.
On one lot totaling roughly 10.6 acres, the developer plans to build eight carriage-style apartment buildings. Of the eight buildings, seven will contain 12 units with the eighth set for 15 units, for a total of 99 units. Seven new accessory garages are also proposed. Those garages will have 42 bays for parking. In addition, there will be a picnic area, a pocket park and an expanded stormwater basin, according to Nathan Jones, director of planning.
The second lot, at about 3.55 acres, contains the revision. Developers are now proposing two mixed-use buildings — 5,600 square feet and 7,700 square feet — which would include retail, commercial and office space, with residential units above. The total number of these residential units was not released Tuesday night.
The property is currently the site of the existing Allen Organ sales building with driveway access to Route 100. Under the plan, the access driveway to Route 100 is to be reconfigured to serve the plan's commercial and apartment components.
"From a 35,000-foot view, I think we're really starting to hit a stride here," said Jones. He added that integration between the existing components of the project and the proposal was a top priority.
That said, the plan "still has a ways to go" from an engineering perspective, said Bryan McAdam, the township's engineer.
"I think it's an improvement over what we saw last time — that's for sure," said Chairman Thomas Biel. "Your next step is to get some direction from the zoning officer."
"This is a great step forward," said Planner Jon Hammer. "I think we're getting closer and we're on the right page."
Woodmont Properties has yet to do a traffic impact study, which will be submitted with their formal application.
The project's next step is to appear before the Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners. No date as to when that will occur was given Tuesday night.