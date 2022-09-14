LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a new single family homes development Tuesday night at the municipal building.

The proposal is for 20 homes on a cul-de-sac road in a vacant Wild Cherry Road lot, which is currently wooded, open and bound by township park land, Wild Cherry Road, development, and the township greenway.

The site has various "challenges due to a number of encumbrances due to utility lines and the flood zone. There is a 100- and 500-year flood zone on the lot, according to Director of Planning Nathan Jones. In addition, Jones said the community "would not a strong homeowners' association" and that future homeowners would be cognizant through written agreement that future homeowners would have limitations on making home improvements.

The commission discussed "moving around the roads and shifting things so there is a four-way intersection" on the sketch plan. The intersection of the proposed road and Valley Stream Lane are about 155 feet apart, while Wild Cherry Lane is a collector road. The township noted that by eliminating or reconfiguring some dwellings, it would allow for direct alignment of the proposed road with Valley Stream Lane.

As it was a sketch plan, the planning commission took no formal action.

In other business, planners tabled a modified plan of a Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 6265 Hamilton Blvd. The project involves the existing building's expansion by just over 300 square feet. The expansion will provide additional kitchen and preparation areas. In addition, the plan calls for the addition of another drive-thru lane bringing the total to two lanes, and the construction of two canopies in the drive-thru lanes. The dual drive-thru lanes will be for both meal ordering and delivery. Chick-fil-A officials said the renovations would improve operations and decrease traffic congestion.

"They're trying to manage the rush they get on a regular basis," Jones said. "We would actually thank the applicant for trying to ameliorate the situation out there on the site."

However, other township officials were concerned as a result of the changes about traffic and parking in the shopping center.

In other news, the planning commission tabled preliminary/final plan approval for an apartment complex known as Brookside Meadows Apartments. The plan, which for years has been circulating before township officials, was submitted by Grist Mill Development Company for 3500 Brookside Road, next to the former Dries Hardware store, now called Wehrung's.

The plan features the construction of two three-story buildings containing 44 units, a common amenity area, and a gazebo overlooking a stormwater basin and trails over roughly 7.7 acres. It also features 110 parking spaces. Site access to the property would be through a proposed direct entrance onto Brookside Road and emergency access from a private drive abutting the hardware store. The Swabia Creek runs through a portion of the property along with 100- and 500-year flood plain areas.

Also at the meeting, planners tabled a plan for the construction of a 4,400 square-foot medical facility at 5502 and 5518 Hamilton Blvd. The property is located on the south side of Hamilton Boulevard, east of Mill Creek Road. It currently contains two small homes. The applicant, Exelo Holdings, is proposing to consolidate properties and remove the existing residential structures to construct the new building and accompanying parking.

Finally, a preliminary/final plan for 22 single-family homes at 3510 Macungie Road on roughly 11.1 acres at the intersection of Macungie Road and Indian Creek Road was tabled. This was the sixth time the project appeared before the board.

Known as the Valley at Indian Creek, the plan was revised to remove 10 units that had been proposed along the Indian Creek Road frontage. It included also a newly proposed internal loop road and a storm water management basin expansion.

"We're not ready for a recommendation tonight," Chairman Thomas Beil said. "I think we all agree there is more work to be done."