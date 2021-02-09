LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission during their Tuesday night meeting reviewed a sketch plan for 400 dwelling units on Mertztown Road.
The plan, submitted by The Pidcock Company on behalf of Jaindl Land Company, includes 268 single-family homes and 132 townhouse units on a 117-acre parcel.
Jaindl proposes to subdivide the property under guidelines established between the developer and the township in the Spring Creek Properties Settlement Subdivision memorandum of understanding adopted on April 29, 2010. Hence, the project will be reviewed under the township ordinances in effect at that time, and as modified by the settlement agreement between the two parties.
The site is currently used for active agriculture and contains several residential and agricultural structures.
Township Director of Planning Nathan Jones noted the 268 lots "will be smaller" in scale with limited yard space, due to the project being in the township's urban zone. He noted that several lots throughout the plan have "challenging shape factor" with abnormal shapes and angles.
Regarding the site plan, Jones said several stormwater basins are proposed and that a portion of the site is in the 100- and 500-year floodplain. He added the area around Mertztown Road is prone to flooding during heavy storms.
Given the project's size and scope, Jones said it could "trigger a discussion by the board of commissioners on the township's private roads and infrastructure policy."
"I support dedicating roads to the township, although I'm not sure the board of commissioners will take that stance," said Chairman Thomas Beil.
Township Engineer Bryan McAdam noted Jaindl is proposing new road accesses onto Butz and Brookdale roads. In addition, he said Jaindl is proposing the extension of two existing stubbed roads —Travers and Bridgeton — from the adjoining subdivision. McAdam added the sketch plan proposes a connection to Locust Lane, which would be realigned to create a perpendicular connection to Brookdale Road, replacing a current angled intersection.
In reviewing the plan, Planner Robert Rust noted it does conform with the MOU made between the township and Jaindl, but added the development is akin to "putting 10 pounds of potatoes into a five-pound sack." Rust added that he "was glad to see residences rather than warehouses."
Given the proposal was a sketch plan, no planning commission recommendation was required or made Tuesday night.
Other actions
Planners also granted conditional approval for a land development plan to consolidate three separate parcels for the construction of a 3,960-square-foot car wash and an 11,300-square-foot retail building.
Submitted by Ott Consulting Inc. on behalf of Trainer Enterprises Inc., the plan is designed for 6692, 6718 and 6776 Hamilton Blvd., in the township's commercial district. If approved by commissioners, the retail strip center will house ABE Doors & Windows and other businesses, which could include food service.
Currently, 6692 Hamilton Blvd. contains a single-family home, and 6776 Hamilton Blvd. houses ABE in a converted single-family home. For reference, a Uline campus is directly across Hamilton Boulevard and a Rite Aid pharmacy is adjacent to the site's western portion. Single-family homes on Ivy Lane are residential neighbors directly behind the properties.
Some considerations requested by planners include that no lighting that could negatively impact abutting neighbors with any glare should be installed at the rear or eastern portion of the site. Other stipulations requested by the township's planning department include adequate buffer planting. Those plantings should ensure four-season shielding and protection from neighboring residents, according to the township.
Jones said in a letter to planners that abutting residents "continue to express concern with impact of the proposed development." He added final buffer plans "should be reviewed prior to approval resolution to ensure size, density and species will provide maximum protection to the east and south of the site."
Another issue, noted by McAdam, is whether the proposed improvements can be made without causing damage to sycamore trees along Hamilton Boulevard. After much consideration, the engineers told planners "it should be possible to install the improvements without significant impact to the trees."
"We have a high level of comfort with this project," Jones told planners Tuesday night.