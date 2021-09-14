LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission offered no decision on a sketch plan for a new residential subdivision during Tuesday night's meeting.
The plan for 3510 Macungie Road proposes to build 32 townhomes with two access drives on roughly 11.1 acres at the intersection of Macungie Road and Indian Creek Road. The plan reviewed Tuesday night was revised to remove units that had been proposed along the Indian Creek Road frontage.
Township Engineer Bryan McAdam noted in correspondence to Director of Planning Nathan Jones that while the resubmitted plan was an improvement, it still did not address most of the township's issues.
Specifically, issues arose about zoning which requires single-family homes in that area, as opposed to townhomes. The plan proposes 213 parking spaces.
Given that proposal was at the sketch phase plan, the commission was not required to offer any decision.
Former Weis supermarket site
In other news, the planning commission heard a redevelopment sketch plan for the former Weis supermarket site, located on Route 100 near Macungie.
The applicant, Embree Development Group, proposes to redevelop the property to demolish the vacant Weis grocery store and subdivide the property.
On one lot, it would construct a nearly 23,000-square-foot, single-story "neighborhood hospital" providing 10 in-patent and 11 emergency rooms for medical care services. Should the plan receive approval, the neighborhood hospital would be the first of its kind in the Lehigh Valley, according to Embree.
The second lot would feature a 10,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building over roughly 7 acres.
As the proposal was a sketch plan, the commission was again not required to offer any recommendation.
Other reviews placed on the agenda were not heard Tuesday night. The planning commission will meet for the second time this month at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.