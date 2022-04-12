LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Lower Macungie Planning Commission tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for the construction of a 71,250-square-foot warehouse at 7991 Quarry Road on a 12-acre site.
The plan includes the construction of a 4,000-square-foot office building and an attached 6,000-square-foot shop.
The proposal, submitted by Avery Quinn Group LLC, further includes 102 tractor-trailer parking spaces and 55 passenger vehicle spaces with an additional 14 in reserve.
The site itself is a former quarry that was filled in, and plans call for underground water retention. The area is zoned highway industrial-Spring Creek.
Developers have proposed two full-movement access drives from the future Sauerkraut Lane extension, which is under construction presently. Plans for the extension indicate this site would be served by a single driveway aligned directly opposite the driveway for the property along the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension.
With two proposed driveways, the east driveway presents "a potential left turn conflict" with left turns into the property on the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension, according to Andreas Heinrich, a principal with Heinrich & Klein Associates Inc. engineering.
A traffic study was performed Feb. 4. Based on that study, it is estimated the proposed development will generate 167 total vehicle trips per day. This includes 14 vehicle trips in morning peak hour and 15 in afternoon peak hour. There should be no issues with trucks backing into public roads, according to planning commission Chairman Thomas Beil.
Under the township's current zoning conditions, this would be the final warehouse use permitted by ordinance.
Ciocca Subaru lot improvements
In other news, planners granted conditional preliminary plan approval for parking and sales lot improvements to a previous plan presented by Ciocca Subaru.
The dealership, located at 4611 Hamilton Blvd., has left this portion of the site vacant and unimproved for some time and is utilized to park vehicles for the Subaru dealership.
New paved parking with drive lanes is proposed, along with lighting, landscaping, walking paths and a "Welcome to Lower Macungie Township" sign.
"This is actually a fairly easy modification," said Nathan Jones, director of planning and community development. "...We take no exception to this."
Macungie Manor Twins
In other activity, the board reviewed a sketch plan for the Macungie Manor Twins.
The plan from developer Abraham Atiyeh's Pennsylvania Venture Capital seeks to develop a 48 twin-style single-family home development on 14.9 acres in Lower Macungie and South Whitehall townships at 900 S. Hillview Road.
The subdivision would receive access from Hillview Road and Clear Way. The proposal would extend Clear Way into the site and a separate thoroughfare named "Rebecca Court" would contain a cul-de-sac and lead to Hillview Road.
The proposal replaces the previously approved conditional use Macungie Manor life care center plan.
The proposal will require "substantial zoning relief or a modification to the zoning ordinance," Jones said. "Staff strongly cautions the planning commission consider the long-term effects and consequences of any zoning change."
He added the department of planning "does not support the creation of any new overlay districts." The property rests in the suburban zoning district.
Further, Jones noted the plan shows multiple lots that are encumbered with small yard spaces. This, he said, would limit residents' ability to make shed, deck, patio and other additions.
"You're basically looking at one dwelling unit per one-third of an acre," Jones said.
Atiyeh did not attend Tuesday night's meeting. William Erdman, representing Pennsylvania Venture Capital, said Atiyeh was "seeking a thumbs up or thumbs down" to ascertain whether the plan had merit.
"The twin homes seem to be out of character for what the existing neighborhood is," Beil said. "...Also, you're proposing something outside the zoning ordinance."
No formal decision was made, but planners told Erdman the plan cultivated no enthusiasm. Erdman said he understood.
"It is pretty clear this is not going anywhere," Erdman said.
The Cove at Millbrook
Finally, planners tabled preliminary/final subdivision plan approval for The Cove at Millbrook.
The proposal calls for the construction of 16 single-family home lots over 15.5 acres at 3109 Macungie Road. The plan also includes the construction of a "horseshoe road" that includes double cul-de-sacs and a proposed stormwater management basin.
The property is utilized currently as active agriculture with significant sections of floodplain and riparian buffer with wooded areas at the lot's edges.
Also discussed Tuesday was a proposal for a drive-thru-only Wawa in the Trexler Business Center. Modifications to that plan were tabled.
The planning commission's next meeting is scheduled for May 10.