L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission tabled a conditional use and preliminary plan for a proposed apartment complex Tuesday night at the Administration Building.

The plan, known as the Mill Creek Pointe Apartments, would be located at 6300 Lower Macungie Rd. The developer proposed the development of an apartment complex with 30 apartment structures and a community center clubhouse with a pool. It would consist of 180 total units.

Main driveway access would come from Lower Macungie Road with secondary driveway access utilizing Spring Creek Road.

The proposal calls for the project's construction in two phases.

Township engineer Bryan McAdam indicated the applicant had submitted a traffic impact assessment for Mill Creek Road on July 16, 2021, which was last revised Oct. 18, 2022. McAdam recommended the construction of left and right turning lanes servicing the proposed driveway site, with PennDOT determining the lengths at the Lower Macungie Road and Lower Macungie Middle School. Also recommended were signal upgrades, synchronized traffic signals, and a stop sign to control exiting traffic at Spring Creek Road and the proposed site driveway, among others.

The applicant indicated Tuesday night that the apartment project would generate less traffic than if the project was comprised of single-family homes.

In other news, planners tabled a conditional use approval for a proposed west campus for Al-Maqasid to be located at the intersection of Alburtis Road and Schoeneck Road. The plan calls for a nearly 39,000-square-foot, three-story facility as part of a campus to include seminary classrooms, day care center, and dormitories.

In addition, the Al-Maqasid also submitted a special exception application for a seminary/learning center campus use at the existing property at 7368, 7386, and 7394 Alburtis Road. Collectively the two campuses will work together to advance Islamic teachings.