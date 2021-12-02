The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance setting the township's earned income tax rate Thursday night.
The action adds an additional 0.15% to the rate, which will be exclusively for the purchase, maintenance, improvement and retiring of debt for township open space. Voters approved the measure during the general election vote on Nov. 2.
Currently, the township levies an earned income or net profits tax of 1% of gross compensation and net profits. One half of the 1% collected from residents is turned over to the East Penn School District.
In other news, commissioners approved two separate contracts for two different projects. The first is related to roof repairs to the community center and township library. The work includes the removal and replacement of the skylight in addition to other miscellaneous repairs. The deal was awarded to Pro Com Roofing Corp., Warrington, in the amount of $79,000.
The second involves the removal and replacement of the Gehman Road Bridge. The pact is with Doli Construction Corp., Chalfont, for $406,221.
In other business, the board approved a resolution setting the the 2022 homestead exemption at $118,925.