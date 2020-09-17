LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lower Macungie Township government is returning to its home base after being evicted last month.
Tropical Storm Isaias flooded a portion of the municipal building on Aug. 4 and for the last six weeks the township’s government has been operating out of makeshift offices and rooms in the nearby community center.
During Thursday night’s commissioners meeting at the municipal building, Renea Flexer, assistant township manager, said that various departments returned to their home offices Thursday, with remaining departments to do the same Friday.
“We’ll be open here (municipal building) Monday,” Flexer said.
In other news, the commissioners approved the bid package submitted by DeAngelo Contracting Services of Hazleton for the 2020 roadway line striping program.
DeAngelo will receive $41,559 for the work. The company’s winning bid was more than $8,000 less than a bid submitted by Traffic & Safety Signs Inc. of Kennett Square, which was the second and only other bid.
Commissioners also OK’d a security release for a housing project. The Stone Hill Meadows Phase II Land Development was reduced to $273,600 after the township released $11,400 held in escrow to the developer, BT Stone Hill LP.
The project rests on 100 acres of farmland between Gehman Road and the Borough of Macungie, south of the Norfolk Southern Tracks. The plan has been years in the making as the commissioners approved the project’s Phase I on March 3, 2016.
The property is in an agricultural usage area with a portion of the Swabia Creek flowing along the northern board, a tributary stream bisecting the site north-to-south and a wetland area at the confluence of the tributary stream and Swabia Creek.
The southern portion of the site includes a woodland, and to the west lies a development called The Hills at Lockridge, which is across Gehman Road. In addition, development to the west in the Borough of Macungie includes the Allen Organ Co.
In other news, the commissioners approved requests for memorials in township parks. The first was for Claudia Watson and the second was for Brent McNabb.
Vice President Richard Ward and Commissioner Ronald R. Beitler were absent from Thursday night’s meeting.