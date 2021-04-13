LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission heard details of a sketch plan for the potential redevelopment of the Allen Organ Co. site on Tuesday night.
The mixed-use development, called Woodmont Valley Phase II, is proposed over roughly 14 acres at the intersection of Route 100 and Woodmont Circle, near the municipal boundary with the Borough of Macungie.
It includes proposed carriage-house apartment units, accessory garages and a single mixed-use structure, which would have commercial uses on the first floor with apartments above. In addition, the plan presented Tuesday night contemplates a dog run, picnic area, pocket park and stormwater management features.
The applicant proposes to demolish the Allen Organ building and then subdivide the property. One lot — about 10.6 acres — is where there would be construction of eight, 12-unit carriage-style apartment buildings consisting of 99 total rental units, 276 parking spaces and two driveway connections to the adjacent Woodmont Valley development, according to township Engineer Bryan McAdam. In addition, the sketch plan would contain seven new accessory garages with 42 bays for vehicle parking, a picnic area, a pocket park and an expanded stormwater basin.
On the second lot which comprises about 3.55 acres, a 10,000-square-foot, three-story mixed-use office building with 84 parking spaces is proposed. It includes retail and commercial office space with residential units above, as well as parking and a drive-thru. The property currently contains the existing Allen Organ building with driveway access to Route 100. Under the plan, the access driveway to Route 100 would be reconfigured to serve the plan's commercial and apartment components.
"We're looking at this as a new development, even though it is a phase, per say," said Nathan Jones, director of planning. He added that integration among the existing components of the project and those in the proposal was a top priority.
Jones added that he was open to having designers "create a more mixed-use development" which could start with "the removal of lot lines."
"It seems like this is an apartment complex and the commercial portion is just an afterthought," Chairman Thomas Beil said of the sketch plan. He suggested adding a mixed-use building closer to Route 100 and integrating the project better overall.
"This feels very much like residential and you're throwing in the commercial because you have to," said Planner Al Perez.
McAdam also noted several concerns in a letter to Jones. One was that while the project is permitted in the township's commercial district, multi-family apartment dwellings are only permitted on lots that contain one or more non-residential principal uses permitted by right. He also indicated that no building in the mixed-use development should be closer than 50 feet to another building. The sketch plan, however, has only a 40-foot setback between two of the apartment buildings.
The engineer added the submitted sketch plans are devoid of truck turning templates to show how larger and emergency service vehicles would navigate the site. Finally, he said a traffic study has not been submitted and will be required.
"Traffic is already very congested there now," said Planner Timothy Pickel. "...I'd be interested in what a traffic study has to say."
As a sketch plan, planners were not required to issue any recommendation or nonrecommendation Tuesday night.
Proposed craft brewery
In other news, planners recommended a conditional use plan for a lot located at 1935 Willow Lane, the prior location of the Willows Restaurant in the village of East Texas. The plan calls to convert the existing barn into a craft brewery with two apartments on the second floor, along with a 1,980-square-foot outdoor deck. The plan was submitted by East Texas Barn Co. LLC on behalf of Ronald W. Beitler, who serves as president of the Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners.