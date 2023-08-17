L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners considered a decision involving the recently approved Lehigh Valley Town Center project, which features a Topgolf, Thursday night at the administration building.
The board granted Jaindl Land Co., under the applicant's name Landston Equities LLC, conditional use approval for the 58.8-acre development located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road on Aug. 3. The plan includes a mixed-use center with 165,000 square feet of retail; a grocery store; 180,000 square feet of office space; smaller retail spaces; a 180-room hotel; a residential complex featuring 514 units; a public plaza; and a 1,340-space parking deck along with 913 surface parking spaces and 61 street parking spaces.
The site includes a Topgolf facility on the site of the former Eastern Industries and currently is an open field.
The approval includes 53 total conditions which came following a conditional use hearing July 20. One stipulates that final approval and commencement of the mixed-use portion of the project occur within five years of the date of the final land development approval of the Topgolf portion, or conditional use approval.
The conditions for the Topgolf's driving range hour of operations are scheduled between 9 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to midnight from Sunday through Thursday.
In addition, the final site layout shall be designed as to not cause glare or direct lighting onto Interstate 78 and Route 309, the Lehigh County Cedarbrook facilities or the apartments located in between Schantz Road and Route 309 in South Whitehall Township.
There are also conditions for the mixed-use component. One involves that roof dining, terraces, bars, public and private access spaces and the like shall be included in no less than 20% of the roof area of structures at the site.
Another condition states that all on-site delivery and garbage areas shall be shielded from public view. Apartments which allow pets will require a fenced dog park or run to be built.
Involving the overall site and development, conditions include that any required off-site improvements to Schantz Road, the bridge at Schantz Road, the 90-degree turn at Schantz Road, Hamilton Boulevard, Kressler Road, the Interstate 78 interchange, Route 222 or any other roadway, intersection or traffic signal must be approved by the township engineer.
Hunting, trapping
In other news, the board approved an ordinance amending a map governing hunting and trapping on township land. On Oct. 7, 2010, the township adopted an ordinance permitting hunting and trapping on certain township-owned property. The township owns hundreds of acres of open space, recreational land and parks.
Traffic signal upgrades
Finally, the township announced they expect to receive funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's "Green Light Go" program, according to an Aug. 11 news release issued by Gov. Josh Shapiro. The money is allocated to support traffic signal upgrades on Hamilton Boulevard. The total amount is $250,240.